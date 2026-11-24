Dr Geetha Shantha Ram receives the 2026 Social Service Professional Award for her two decades of leading dyslexia assessment and intervention efforts at the Dyslexia Association of Singapore.

Dr Geetha Shantha Ram has been recognized for her extensive contributions to helping children with learning differences in Singapore. The 47-year-old specialist received the Social Service Professional Awards 2026 in September for her work in advancing dyslexia intervention and assessment services.

As the chief operating officer of the Dyslexia Association of Singapore, she has spent more than two decades working directly with children who struggle with reading, spelling, and writing. Her professional achievements were further highlighted by her personal journey as the mother of a 14-year-old daughter with dyslexia, giving her a unique perspective on the emotional hurdles families face.

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Correcting Misconceptions About Learning Differences

Many students at the Dyslexia Association of Singapore arrive at intervention sessions with the mistaken belief that they are unintelligent or incapable. New students often explain their attendance by stating they are stupid or cannot spell, which Dr Geetha Shantha Ram identifies as a sign that children have internalized negative societal labels. These self-perceptions reveal that the learning difference is not just a cognitive challenge but also an emotional burden.

Dyslexia is a specific learning difference that primarily affects how the brain processes language, particularly phonological processing. This is the ability to recognize and work with the sounds that make up speech. It is important to note that this condition is not a measure of intelligence, yet it impacts reading, spelling, and writing skills significantly. Approximately 10 percent of the Singapore population has dyslexia, with about four percent experiencing difficulties severe enough to require specialized intervention.

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Comprehensive Assessment and Support Services

The Specific Learning Differences Assessment Services, directed by Dr Geetha Shantha Ram, evaluate various neurodevelopmental difficulties. These assessments cover dyslexia, dyscalculia, which is a learning difficulty in mathematics, and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder. The goal is to determine the exact type of support each child needs to succeed in their academic environment.

Intervention strategies focus on identifying a child's strengths and challenges to tailor instruction effectively. Dr Geetha Shantha Ram emphasizes that children with dyslexia are capable of succeeding academically but require different methods for processing information. Early guidance is crucial to help them understand their unique learning styles and build confidence in their abilities.

Professional Evolution and Personal Insights

Dr Geetha Shantha Ram initially planned to become a literature teacher after earning a degree in English literature and a Master of Arts in English studies. Her career path shifted after a conversation with her father, who asked if she wanted to teach conventional students or children society considered unteachable. This question led her to a field where she could make a profound impact on vulnerable youth.

Her experience teaching children with learning differences taught her valuable lessons about character, persistence, and resilience. She observed students who faced daily struggles with basic tasks yet continued to persevere with curiosity and joy. These interactions reshaped her understanding of education, shifting her role from a traditional guide to a learner from her students.

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Addressing Behavioral Challenges and Diagnosis

One of the significant challenges in the field was helping teachers and parents recognize that a child's learning difficulties were genuine. In the past, there was skepticism about whether dyslexia existed or if a child was merely a daydreamer. Some children might respond to their struggles by clowning around in class, which was often misinterpreted as behavioral issues rather than coping mechanisms.

Dr Geetha Shantha Ram's work took a deeply personal turn when she noticed her daughter Tara developing speech differently from her older brother. Tara had difficulties finding the right words, which prompted Dr Geetha to apply her professional expertise to her own family. This experience provided her with a deeper understanding of the emotional challenges faced by families of children with learning differences.