Dr Koh Announces Launch of TCM Practitioner Accreditation Framework and Healthier SG-TCM Joint Enrolment Initiative

Dr Koh Poh Koon, Senior Minister of State for Health and Manpower, spoke at the inaugural National Exemplary TCM Practitioners Awards and announced the launch of the Traditional Chinese Medicine practitioner and services accreditation framework. He also mentioned planned initiatives aimed at enhancing TCM's role in Singapore's healthcare landscape and improving health outcomes, particularly through preventive care and joint management of TCM-inclined patients with Healthier SG GPs.

Dr Koh was speaking at the inaugural National Exemplary TCM Awards, where he also announced the launch of the Traditional Chinese Medicine practitioner and services accreditation framework later this year.

As the TCM profession continues to grow in numbers and calibre, we can uplift the sector by recognizing practitioners with higher professional competency, as well as service providers who deliver higher quality care. Dr Koh strongly encouraged all TCM practitioners and service providers to embrace this opportunity for accreditation.

Additionally, he mentioned plans to launch a call for proposals for the Healthier SG-TCM Joint Enrolment Initiative, for patients who straddle both western medicine and TCM. Participating TCM clinics and practitioners must be accredited, and Healthier SG clinics must have been onboarded for at least one year. Dr Koh also emphasized the importance of preventive care through TCM-based dietary and lifestyle advice and referrals to Healthier SG GPs for fully subsidized vaccinations and screenings





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Wellness Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Exemplary Practitioners Awards Accreditation Framework Healthier SG-TCM Joint Enrolment Initiative Preventive Care Joint Management TCM Clinics Healer SG

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