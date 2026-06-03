Dragon Boat Festival 2026: Top Rice Dumplings from Traditional to Trendy

Explore the best rice dumplings for the Dragon Boat Festival 2026, featuring both classic Teochew and Hokkien styles and modern innovations like chilli crab, miso pork, and vegetarian millet options, including giant premium dumplings and sweet treats.

The Dragon Boat Festival , occurring on the fifth day of the fifth lunar month (June 19 this year), is celebrated by enjoying fragrant rice dumplings , or zongzi.

This year's offerings blend traditional flavors with modern, innovative creations. Traditional options like the Teochew Salted Egg Bak Zhang from Soup Restaurant feature marinated pork belly, shiitake mushrooms, chestnuts, dried prawns, and a salted egg yolk, embodying rich heritage. Other classic variations include Hokkien bak zhang and Nyonya styles.

Contemporary flavors are also prominent: Chilli Crab dumplings, Miso Pork Rice dumplings with miso-marinated pork belly and conpoy, and even a Vegetarian Millet dumpling with black-eyed beans and various mushrooms showcase culinary creativity. Premium jumbo dumplings are a trend, offering a higher filling-to-rice ratio and featuring luxurious ingredients.

Examples include the Premium XO Cantonese Rice dumpling with abalone, Kurobuta pork belly, and XO sauce, and the massive Blazing Pig Trotter dumpling (about 1 kg) presented in a clay shell broken tableside. For sweet treats, Yi by Jereme Leung offers a Quinoa Kee Chang with Raffles Signature Kaya, while Goodwood Park Hotel serves a Steamed Kee Zhang with D24 Durian Dip. Prices range from S$15 for a simple Teochew sweet dumpling to S$139 for the extravagant pig trotter creation.

Whether you prefer timeless recipes or experimental tastes, the 2026 selection provides diverse options for sharing and celebration





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Dragon Boat Festival Rice Dumplings Zongzi Bak Zhang Traditional Contemporary Chilli Crab Miso Pork Vegetarian Premium Abalone Quinoa Kee Chang Singapore

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