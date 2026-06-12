Dream Cruises Celebrates 10 Years of Sailing with Anniversary Sailings

Dream Cruises is celebrating its 10th year of sailing with a range of anniversary sailings that cater to different interests and travel styles. From wellness sessions and live entertainment to regional escapes across Southeast Asia, the cruise line has something for everyone. With pools, dining, and fun activities on board, Genting Dream gives travellers room to holiday at their own pace.

From wellness sessions and live entertainment to regional escapes across Southeast Asia , Dream Cruises ' 10th anniversary sailings are designed to keep every traveller in the group happy.

With pools, dining and lots of fun activities on board, Genting Dream gives travellers room to holiday at their own pace. The group chat has finally agreed on a holiday.

Then comes the hard part - deciding what kind of trip everyone wants. One person is after spa time and slow mornings. Someone else plans every day around meals. Parents want activities to keep the kids occupied, while others are already looking up nightlife options.

Before long, organising a short getaway starts to feel more complicated than the holiday itself. That is part of the appeal of cruising. Instead of trying to settle on one version of a holiday, groups can spend their time differently while staying in the same place.

On Genting Dream, the day might begin with sunrise yoga for some, waterslides for the kids and a leisurely brunch for others, before everyone comes together again for dinner or a live show at sea. Water play areas and slides keep younger travellers - and the young at heart - entertained between meals, shows and shore excursions.

As Dream Cruises marks its 10th year, the cruise line is adding new dining experiences, entertainment, fitness programmes and family-friendly activities across its sailings. The anniversary line-up will roll out in phases throughout the year, with different experiences planned across upcoming sailings. From now till August, Celebrate the Dream brings a stronger focus on fitness and well-being onboard, with activities ranging from pickleball clinics and Hyrox sessions to yoga and pilates classes.

Selected sailings will also feature fitness YouTuber Amotti, who gained international attention after winning Netflix's Physical: 100 Season 2. Guests can join Hyrox and HIIT (high-intensity interval training) classes led by the athlete. From September to December, Dream Lives On shifts into year-end festivities at sea. Highlights include an Oktoberfest-themed party with beer, pretzels and live music, as well as Christmas performances and seasonal activities onboard.

Guests can also catch a special appearance by rising K-pop group Kiiras, while the 10X Music Festival transforms different parts of the ship into themed spaces playing everything from retro favourites to electronic dance music. Dream Cruises' 10th-year line-up brings extra star power on board, with selected sailings featuring fitness YouTuber Amotti and K-pop group Kiiras.

Throughout the year, guests can leave handwritten wishes in the Dream Capsule, a symbolic time capsule displayed in the ship's lobby to mark Dream Cruises' 10 years of sailing. Ten wishes will eventually be selected and fulfilled. The installation also doubles as a keepsake photo spot for travellers. With dining, entertainment and downtime built into the experience, the cruise is not just a way to get somewhere - it is part of the holiday.

Dream Cruises' itineraries include short regional getaways across Southeast Asia, with options for different travel styles. A two-night sailing to Melaka suits travellers looking for a quick food-focused escape, while a three-night itinerary that includes Penang and Melaka offers more time to explore Malaysia's heritage streets, shopping spots and local cuisine. Genting Dream offers sailings across Southeast Asia, with itineraries that include Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. For beach lovers, Dream Cruises offers tropical escapes farther afield.

The four-night Ko Samui and Redang itinerary, with one sailing on Aug 10, blends Thailand's lively island atmosphere with the quieter pace of Malaysia's east coast. Farther south, the five-night Bali and Lombok cruise, departing on Dec 13, invites travellers to unwind amid coastal landscapes and seaside sunsets, with opportunities for snorkelling and beach hopping. For milestone celebrations or larger group holidays, The Palace offers a more private, premium experience within the ship.

Guests staying in this section will find spacious suite accommodation, complimentary Wi-Fi, private balconies and 24-hour butler concierge service, alongside priority check-in, VIP lounge access and expedited boarding. The Palace offers a more private onboard experience, with exclusive spaces, suite accommodation and priority access. The experience also includes access to a dedicated restaurant and private pool deck, as well as priority reservations for restaurants, spa treatments and live shows.

DBS and POSB cardholders can enjoy a 5 per cent discount on Genting Dream Cruises bookings





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Dream Cruises Genting Dream Anniversary Sailings Southeast Asia Wellness Sessions Live Entertainment Regional Escapes

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