Driver Arrested After Fleeing Accident, Drugs Found in Car

A 36-year-old man fled after a collision with a taxi on Kallang Bahru Road but was arrested within five hours. Police found drugs, paraphernalia, and a knuckleduster in his car.

A dramatic collision on Kallang Bahru Road on Tuesday morning left a taxi driver and his passenger injured, and led to the arrest of a 36-year-old motorist who fled the scene.

The incident unfolded at around 8am in front of Bendemeer MRT Station Exit B, when a red car slammed into a ComfortDelGro taxi, causing extensive damage to both vehicles. Witnesses described scenes of chaos, with debris scattered across the road, including parts of the vehicles' bumpers and sections of the green fencing along the road divider. The taxi's doors were left open, and engine oil was seen leaking from the red car.

Three police fast response cars were quickly dispatched, and footage shared on social media captured the aftermath, showing the two damaged vehicles stationary on the road. The driver of the red car, a 36-year-old man, initially evaded the authorities by fleeing the scene on foot.

However, within five hours, officers from the Singapore Police Force managed to track him down and place him under arrest. Upon inspection of his abandoned vehicle, police discovered suspected drugs, drug-related paraphernalia, vaporisers, and a knuckleduster. The man now faces a litany of charges, including driving under the influence of drugs, driving without a valid licence, dangerous driving, possession of a scheduled weapon, and various drug-related offences.

The drug-related charges have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau, while the vaporiser-related offence is being handled by the Health Sciences Authority. The 60-year-old taxi driver and his 43-year-old female passenger sustained injuries and were taken to Raffles Hospital for treatment. The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that one person was conveyed to the hospital following the accident. At the scene, Traffic Police officers swept up debris, and a tow truck was present to remove the damaged vehicles.

The Land Transport Authority announced that Kallang Bahru was temporarily closed after the junction with Boon Keng Road, causing disruptions to bus services 107 and 175, which had to skip the bus stop in front of Bendemeer Station Exit B. This incident highlights the dangers of drug-impaired driving and the swift response of Singaporean authorities in apprehending suspects who endanger public safety





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