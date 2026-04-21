Driver Arrested After Wrong-Way Driving Incident in Bukit Batok

A 46-year-old man was arrested following a dangerous driving incident on Bukit Batok Road, where he was filmed driving his BMW against the flow of traffic, causing alarm among nearby commuters.

A 46-year-old male driver was taken into police custody following a reckless and dangerous driving incident that occurred on April 17 in the western part of Singapore. The event, which took place at approximately 4.20pm, involved the driver operating his black BMW 5 series against the established flow of traffic along Bukit Batok Road, specifically moving towards the direction of Jurong Town Hall Road.

This high-risk behavior posed a significant threat to public safety and startled numerous commuters who were navigating the busy thoroughfare during the late afternoon period. The incident was brought to the attention of the public and law enforcement after dashcam footage was uploaded to the popular Facebook group SG Road Vigilante. The video captures the luxury vehicle traveling head-on against oncoming traffic on the second rightmost lane of the road. At the time of the incident, a long queue of vehicles had formed in the adjacent rightmost lane, which is designated for motorists intending to turn right onto the Pan Island Expressway. As the black BMW proceeded in the wrong direction, several motorists were forced to bring their vehicles to a sudden and brief halt to avoid a collision, creating a chaotic and dangerous bottleneck for other road users. In response to the viral footage and the reports received, the Singapore Police Force confirmed that they have arrested the 46-year-old driver to assist with ongoing investigations into the reckless act. While authorities have not yet released the specific motivations behind the driver’s decision to travel against traffic, they have emphasized that such actions fall under serious traffic violations that endanger the lives of others on the road. This event follows a similar incident that occurred on February 25, when a 25-year-old male was also apprehended for dangerous driving, highlighting a recurring concern regarding road discipline and safety compliance. Law enforcement agencies continue to urge motorists to exercise vigilance and adhere strictly to traffic signals and directional signage to prevent such hazardous situations from occurring in the future. As investigations continue, the public is reminded that strict legal consequences, including heavy fines and potential imprisonment, are imposed on those who operate vehicles in a manner that shows a blatant disregard for the safety of fellow road users





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Road Safety Singapore Police Bukit Batok Dangerous Driving Traffic Incident

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