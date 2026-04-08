Driver Charged in Court After Fatal Accident Involving Indonesian Tourist

A driver faces charges of driving without due care and attention causing death and grievous hurt following a fatal accident in February involving a six-year-old Indonesian tourist in Singapore. Due to a gag order, the driver's identity is protected. The case highlights the importance of road safety and the penalties for traffic offenses.

A driver, involved in a tragic accident in February that led to the death of a six-year-old Indonesian tourist and serious injuries to her mother, was formally charged in court on Wednesday, April 8th. The incident, which occurred in Singapore , involved both victims who were holidaying in the country. The accused arrived at the State Courts around 8:25 AM and faces charges of driving without due care and attention, resulting in both death and grievous hurt.

Due to a gag order imposed under the Children and Young Persons Act, the driver's identity cannot be disclosed, as her minor son was in the car at the time of the accident and is a potential witness. The court proceedings highlight the gravity of the situation and the legal steps being taken in response to this devastating event. The focus is now on the legal process and ensuring the fair treatment of all parties involved, including the protection of the driver's son from public scrutiny. The case also sheds light on the penalties associated with such offenses under the Road Traffic Act. Furthermore, the incident serves as a somber reminder of the importance of road safety and the devastating consequences of careless driving, impacting not only the immediate victims and their families but also the wider community.\The accident took place at approximately 11:50 AM on February 6th in an open-air carpark near the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple. The driver, an Indian national according to the charge sheets, was arrested at the scene. The young victim, Sheyna Lashira Smaradiani, was rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state but unfortunately succumbed to her injuries. Her remains were repatriated to Indonesia on the morning of February 8th and were laid to rest later that day. The accused is being represented by Navin Shanmugaraj Thevar and Donoven Foo of RCLT Law Corporation. During the court proceedings, Navin argued for the necessity of the gag order, citing the need to shield the driver's son from unwarranted public attention and potential embarrassment. He emphasized the particular risks in this case, pointing out the numerous online posts targeting his client and her son, which he characterized as untrue and xenophobic in nature. The court's decision to implement the gag order underscores the legal system's commitment to protecting vulnerable individuals, particularly minors, in cases involving sensitive matters. The defense's focus on mitigating the impact of public scrutiny demonstrates the complexities involved in handling the aftermath of a high-profile accident. The next mention of the case is scheduled for May 13th, at which point further developments will be discussed. \The penalties for the charges against the driver are significant. Under the Road Traffic Act, driving without due care and attention causing death can result in a fine of up to $10,000 and/or a jail term of up to three years. The charge of driving without due care and attention resulting in grievous hurt carries a potential fine of up to $5,000 and/or a jail term of up to two years. The Traffic Police's data indicates that the most common cause of accidents is failure to keep a proper lookout (52 percent), followed by failure to maintain adequate control of the vehicle (11 percent). The frequency of these types of accidents emphasizes the need for increased vigilance and adherence to traffic regulations by all drivers. The recent incidents highlight a pattern of accidents involving serious injuries and fatalities. Just last month, a 33-year-old man was arrested for careless driving causing death after a 74-year-old woman died following a traffic accident in Ang Mo Kio on the evening of March 28th. Additionally, on March 17th, a 66-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by a car that then mounted a road verge along Bencoolen Street, leading to the arrest of a 55-year-old male car driver for careless driving causing death. These recent events bring into sharp focus the importance of road safety awareness and responsible driving practices to prevent future tragedies. The legal proceedings in this case are expected to be lengthy and complex





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Traffic Accident Singapore Fatal Accident Careless Driving Legal Proceedings

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