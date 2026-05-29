Driver left confused after giving way to Toyota MPV with red and blue LED blinkers

A motorist in Singapore was left confused after giving way to a Toyota MPV with red and blue LED blinkers, thinking it was an emergency vehicle. The incident has sparked a debate on social media, with some users calling for the authorities to investigate the matter and take action against the vehicle's owner.

A motorist in Singapore was left confused after giving way to a Toyota MPV with red and blue LED blinkers, thinking it was an emergency vehicle.

The incident occurred on Clemenceau Avenue at 8.15pm on Wednesday, May 27. The MPV, which was a black Toyota Voxy, had two LED panels - one on the windscreen and another on the rear window - flashing red and blue lights.

However, a closer look at the rear LED panel revealed slight blemishes in the lighting, with lines of dead diodes visible. The video, uploaded to SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page, also showed a screenshot of Land Transport Authority (LTA) records indicating that the car is a registered private-hire vehicle. Netizens were quick to question whether the vehicle belonged to the police, with some calling for the authorities to investigate the matter.

One user even suggested that the police use private-hire vehicles for undercover operations, but this claim remains unverified. According to the Police Force Act, impersonating the police is a serious offence, punishable by a fine of up to $2,500 and/or up to six months' jail. The incident has sparked a debate on social media, with some users calling for the vehicle to be impounded and others defending the MPV's right to display the LED lights.

The matter is still under investigation, and it remains to be seen whether any action will be taken against the vehicle's owner. The use of LED lights to mimic police vehicles is not a new phenomenon, and it has been reported in several countries.

However, this incident highlights the need for stricter regulations on the use of such lights, particularly in Singapore where the police have a strict policy on impersonating their vehicles. In the meantime, the public is left wondering whether the MPV was indeed a police vehicle or just a cleverly modified private-hire vehicle. The video has sparked a heated debate on social media, with some users calling for the authorities to take action against the vehicle's owner.

Others have defended the MPV's right to display the LED lights, citing the need for private-hire vehicles to stand out in heavy traffic. The matter is still under investigation, and it remains to be seen whether any action will be taken against the vehicle's owner. The incident has also raised questions about the use of private-hire vehicles for undercover operations, and whether the police have the necessary regulations in place to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

The Police Force Act is clear on the issue of impersonating police vehicles, and it remains to be seen whether the authorities will take action against the vehicle's owner. The use of LED lights to mimic police vehicles is not a new phenomenon, and it has been reported in several countries.

However, this incident highlights the need for stricter regulations on the use of such lights, particularly in Singapore where the police have a strict policy on impersonating their vehicles. The public is left wondering whether the MPV was indeed a police vehicle or just a cleverly modified private-hire vehicle. The video has sparked a heated debate on social media, with some users calling for the authorities to take action against the vehicle's owner.

Others have defended the MPV's right to display the LED lights, citing the need for private-hire vehicles to stand out in heavy traffic. The matter is still under investigation, and it remains to be seen whether any action will be taken against the vehicle's owner





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Singapore Toyota MPV Red And Blue LED Blinkers Police Vehicle Land Transport Authority Private-Hire Vehicle

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