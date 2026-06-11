Driver pumps petrol in Malaysia in bizarre way, causing car to shake up and down

The driver of a silver Singapore-registered car was seen pumping petrol in Malaysia in a bizarre way. He was standing on the back of his car and pressing down on its trunk using his hands and even legs, causing it to shake up and down as the pump attendant fills it with fuel. He tried to apply more force and shake his car harder in an attempt to get it filled with more fuel by placing his leg one at a time on the rear bumper. Some netizens commented that his fuel sensor will fall soon and the replacement cost will be much higher than the cost of fuel saved. Another comment read: 'The whole shaking thing gives the illusion of 'it works'. Fuel is liquid, not sand.'

The driver of a silver Singapore-registered car was seen pumping petrol in Malaysia in a bizarre way . He was standing on the back of his car and pressing down on its trunk using his hands and even legs, causing it to shake up and down as the pump attendant fills it with fuel.

He tried to apply more force and shake his car harder in an attempt to get it filled with more fuel by placing his leg one at a time on the rear bumper. Some netizens commented that his fuel sensor will fall soon and the replacement cost will be much higher than the cost of fuel saved. Another comment read: 'The whole shaking thing gives the illusion of 'it works'. Fuel is liquid, not sand.





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Driver Car Pumping Petrol Bizarre Way Shake Up And Down Fuel Sensor Cost Of Fuel Saved Replacement Cost Liquid Not Sand

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