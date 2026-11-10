Singapore to host BTS The City Arirang with drone shows, fireworks and fan villages from Dec 1 to 31

Singapore will host the first and only Southeast Asian stop of BTS The City Arirang in December, featuring fan villages, drone shows, fireworks, merchandise pop-ups and themed activities across 10 venue partners ahead of BTS concerts at the National Stadium on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22.

Singapore will host the first and only Southeast Asian stop of BTS The City Arirang in December, with fan villages, drone shows, fireworks, merchandise pop-ups and light installations across the island.

The programme runs from Dec 1 to 31 and builds up to BTS concerts at the National Stadium on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22. The Singapore Tourism Board and BTS agency Hybe revealed the expanded programme on Nov 10, with more details outlined on the group's Weverse platform. BTS The City Arirang Singapore is set to be the largest islandwide fan activation ever held for any recording artiste in Singapore, spanning 10 venue partners.

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Activities will take place at Gardens by the Bay, Jewel Changi Airport, Mandai Wildlife Reserve, National Gallery Singapore, National Museum of Singapore, New Bahru, Resorts World Sentosa and The Kallang, among others. Fans can expect drone shows, fireworks displays, fan villages, exclusive merchandise pop-ups, stamp rallies, dance parties, light installations and food collaborations. Resorts World Sentosa will host several of the biggest activities, including a BTS fan village, themed attractions and fireworks.

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Fan Village And Merchandise Pop-Up

The BTS The City Arirang Fan Village will run at the Resorts World Convention Centre from Dec 16 to 22, between 11am and 10pm daily. A separate BTS Pop-Up: Arirang merchandise store will operate at the convention centre during the same period. Entry arrangements for the pop-up have yet to be confirmed.

At Universal Studios Singapore, fans can catch the BTS The City Arirang Lightscape at the Ancient Egypt zone, near Revenge of the Mummy, from Dec 4 to Jan 3, 2027. The display begins at 7.30pm daily and requires a valid theme park admission ticket. BTS-themed fireworks over Lake Hollywood will run on selected nights at 8pm on Dec 4, 5, 11 and 12, and on Jan 1 and 2, 2027.

The Dec 21 fireworks will be part of a special BTS The City Arirang Night Out, which runs from 8pm until 1am the following morning. Tickets are required for the Fan Village and Night Out, while regular Universal Studios Singapore admission is required for the Lightscape and fireworks. Visa cardholders will receive presale access on Nov 10 and 11 for selected activities, including the Fan Village and Night Out.

At the Fan Village, spending at least S$35 using a Visa card will also qualify visitors for a limited-edition merchandise redemption. Themed accommodation experiences will be available from Dec 15 to 23 at Hotel Ora, Equarius Hotel and The Laurus. Elsewhere on Sentosa, fans can head to Palawan Beach for outdoor activities. The BTS The City Arirang Rave and Drone Party runs from Dec 18 to 20, between 5.30pm and 10.30pm at Palawan Green and Palawan Beach.

Sentosa Events And Activities

Live DJ performances begin at 7.30pm, followed by a drone show from 8.30pm to 8.40pm. Tickets are required, with Visa cardholders eligible for a 10 per cent discount. Those who prefer a workout can join the BTS The City Arirang Run on Dec 12. The event runs from 3.30pm to 10.30pm, with the race beginning at 5pm and an after-race party from 7.30pm to 10.30pm.

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Tickets are required, with a 5 per cent discount for Visa cardholders. From Dec 4 to 31, visitors can also check out a giant BTS-themed inflatable at Palawan Beach, along with photo installations at Central Beach Bazaar and Palawan Green. These will be available during operating hours from 7am to 10.30pm. A BTS-themed tape hammock installation will also be available at Sensoryscape during the same period.

Even the journey around Sentosa will get a BTS-themed makeover. The Sentosa Express will feature BTS-themed designs from Dec 4 to 31, operating from 7am to midnight, while themed cable cars on the Sentosa Line will run from 8.45am to 10pm. Tickets are required for both transport experiences. Fans can also take a BTS-themed speedboat between mainland Singapore and Sentosa from Dec 16 to 22.

Transport And Art Trail

The BTS The City Ride The Wave service operates from 9am to 10pm, with departures every 30 minutes. Boarding points include Marina South Pier, Ola Beach Club at Siloso Beach and Resorts World Sentosa. Tickets are required. At National Gallery Singapore, the Pop After Pop: BTS The City Arirang Art Trail runs from Dec 11 to 31, between 10am and 7pm.

The trail spans several Gallery spaces, including the City Hall Chamber, special exhibition galleries and The Ngee Ann Kongsi Concourse Gallery. Tickets are required to participate in the art trail, although visitors can access its stamp rally without purchasing a trail ticket. A BTS-themed photo booth will also be available at the Supreme Court Foyer from Dec 11 to 31, between 10am and 7pm. Visitors must hold an Art Trail or Gallery Rave ticket to use it.

On Dec 18 and 19, the Gallery's Singapore Courtyard will host BTS The City Arirang Gallery Rave from 8pm to 11pm. Tickets are required, with the first 50 eligible Visa cardholders at each rave receiving a 10 per cent discount. BTS Pop-Up: Arirang will operate at the Supreme Court Terrace from Dec 4 to 31. Several dining outlets within the Gallery will also introduce BTS-inspired menus from Dec 11 to 31, including Bakery B.