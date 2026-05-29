Drone Strike in Romania Sparks NATO Concern Over Russian Aggression

A drone crash in Galati, Romania, injuring civilians, has triggered strong condemnation from NATO and heightened tensions on the alliance's eastern border. The incident, blamed on Russia's reckless behavior, involves a drone that breached Romanian airspace and highlights ongoing risks from the Ukraine conflict.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte condemned Russia 's actions following a drone incident in Romania . A drone crashed into a residential building in Galati , near the Ukrainian border, injuring three people.

Rutte stated that Russia's reckless behavior endangers everyone and affirmed NATO's readiness to defend its territory. Romanian authorities scrambled F-16 jets and deployed a helicopter in response. The drone entered Romanian airspace briefly and at low altitude, complicating detection. Romania has reported multiple airspace violations since Russia began targeting Ukrainian ports.

The incident raises concerns about the war spilling over into NATO member states and underscores the alliance's focus on eastern flank security





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NATO Romania Russia Drone Ukraine Galati Mark Rutte Airspace Violation Eastern Flank

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