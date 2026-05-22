Drone strike kills six, injures dozens in Ukraine, with Putin accusing Kyiv

A reported drone strike in Ukraine killed six people and injured dozens, with Vladimir Putin accusing Ukraine, while Kyiv's military denied responsibility. The incident occurred in the town of Starobilsk (Starobelsk) in the Luhansk region, a Russian-controlled area.

A reported drone strike killed six people and injured dozens, with Vladimir Putin accusing Ukraine , while Kyiv 's military denied responsibility. Rescuers work amid debris of a destroyed dormitory building of the Starobilsk College of Luhansk Pedagogical University following an overnight attack in the town of Starobilsk (Starobelsk) in the Luhansk region, a Russia n-controlled area of Ukraine .

Ukraine wants to recapture Luhansk, one of four eastern regions that Moscow unilaterally claimed as its own in 2022 in what Kyiv denounced as an illegal land grab. Russia's human rights commissioner, Yana Lantratova, said that 86 teenagers aged 14 to 18 had been asleep inside the hostel belonging to Luhansk Pedagogical University's Starobilsk college when Ukrainian drones had attacked it during the night. Maria Lvova-Belova, presidential commissioner for children's rights, said up to 18 children could still be trapped.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called for those responsible to be punished. Moscow said the UN Security Council would hold an emergency session in New York later on Friday to discuss the incident. Photographs and video released by the Russian authorities showed rescue workers stretchering one man out of the rubble, severely damaged buildings - one of which appeared to have partially collapsed - and fires still burning





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Drone Strike Ukraine Russia Putin Kyiv Military Starobilsk College Of Luhansk Pedagogical Univ Luhansk Region Russian-Controlled Area Vladimir Putin Kyiv Apartment Building Retribution Illegal Land Grab UN Security Council New York Russian Authorities Rescue Workers Severely Damaged Buildings Fires Still Burning

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