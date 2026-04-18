Drunk Vape User Attempts to Enter Wrong Sengkang Flat, Caught on CCTV

A disoriented individual, seen vaping, was filmed stumbling and attempting to access an incorrect HDB flat in Sengkang for nearly half an hour before police intervened. Authorities seized a vaporiser and pod, referring the case to the Health Sciences Authority.

A disoriented individual, reportedly a user of vaping products, was observed attempting to gain entry into an incorrect residential unit in Sengkang in the early hours of April 2nd. The incident, captured on surveillance footage, unfolded at Block 452A Sengkang West Way, commencing around 1:25 AM. The resident who provided the footage, identified as Cheng, recounted being repeatedly disturbed by someone trying to access his gate in the dead of night.

Upon investigation through his peephole, Cheng observed a stranger exhibiting signs of intoxication, wandering aimlessly along the common corridor. The individual in question, a young man wearing spectacles, was clearly seen using a vape device in the video recording. His movements were unsteady, and at one point, he lost his footing, falling to the ground. During this fall, one of his slippers was dislodged. He made an attempt to retrieve and put on the fallen slipper but ultimately abandoned the effort. Throughout the 28-minute duration of the CCTV footage, the youth repeatedly approached the resident's gate, fumbling with the lock in a clear attempt to enter, only to stagger away and return to try again. There were also instances where he appeared to be retching, though it was not definitively confirmed if he vomited. The situation escalated when the police arrived on the scene at approximately 1:51 AM, having been alerted to the disturbance. Audio from the video indicates the officers approached the individual with concern, offering assistance and inquiring about his well-being and residence. The youth, still exhibiting signs of confusion, stated he was trying to find his way home. He then appeared to lead the officers back towards the resident's gate. When questioned by one of the officers about his floor of residence, he initially claimed to live on the seventh floor, only to be informed by the officer that they were on the sixth floor. The young man was unable to provide his specific unit number when asked. The officer, displaying understanding, stated it was not important and proceeded to escort the youth away from the premises. Following the departure of the police and the individual, the resident Cheng inspected the area outside his flat and discovered handprints on the adjacent wall, suggesting the extent of the individual's disoriented state. Further investigation by the authorities revealed that a vaporiser and a pod were seized from the individual. The incident has been officially reported and referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for appropriate action concerning the use and possession of vaping products. The police are encouraging the public to report any observed vaping offenses, underscoring their commitment to upholding regulations related to such substances





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