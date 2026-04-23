Dubai Sex Work Case: Man Convicted of Trafficking Singaporean Woman Under False Marriage Promise

An Italian man, Achraf Arjaouy, has been found guilty of human trafficking after deceiving a Singaporean woman with a false promise of marriage and forcing her into sex work in Dubai. The court heard details of a calculated scheme involving deception, abuse, and exploitation.

A Singapore an woman’s life took a devastating turn after she was lured into a false promise of marriage by an Italian man, Achraf Arjaouy, who subsequently subjected her to horrific exploitation in Dubai .

Arjaouy, 31, presented himself as a member of a wealthy Qatari family and a pilot for Qatar Airways, initiating a rapid courtship with the victim, identified as V1 in court documents, with the intention of marrying her. He convinced her to leave Singapore with him, ostensibly en route to Qatar, but instead transported her to Dubai where he forced her into sex work.

The District Court found Arjaouy guilty of human trafficking on April 22nd, following a trial where the judge highlighted the compelling evidence provided by the victim, corroborated by incriminating WhatsApp messages originating from the offender himself. The prosecution detailed a calculated scheme of deception and abuse, revealing that Arjaouy fabricated a requirement for the victim to demonstrate US$10,000 as proof of funds for entry into Qatar – a false claim designed to control and isolate her.

The ordeal endured by V1 involved a systematic campaign of physical and psychological torture. Arjaouy subjected her to violence, humiliating sexual acts, degradation, and threats of mutilation, relentlessly pressuring her until she succumbed to his demands. He then actively facilitated her exploitation by arranging for her to engage in prostitution, creating online profiles on escort websites, soliciting clients, and booking hotel rooms for her to provide sexual services.

The prosecution emphasized that Arjaouy exploited the victim’s vulnerability and confusion, capitalizing on her trust and dreams of a future with him. The court heard that V1 ceased engaging in prostitution in September 2021 after contracting a sexually transmitted disease, a tragic consequence of the abuse she suffered. Her mother, growing increasingly concerned, alerted the police shortly after V1’s departure for Dubai, initiating an investigation that ultimately led to Arjaouy’s conviction.

The judge strongly rebuked Arjaouy’s attempts to discredit the victim’s testimony, particularly his comments regarding her physical appearance and expected behavior. Judge Eugene Teo condemned Arjaouy’s arguments as “objectionable,” stating that they relied on harmful stereotypes about attractiveness and victimhood. He firmly asserted that beauty is subjective and diverse, and that a person’s physical attributes do not determine their worth or vulnerability.

The judge also dismissed Arjaouy’s claim that a “real victim” would have behaved differently, emphasizing that individuals react to trauma in a multitude of ways and that stereotypes about victim behavior are outdated and unreliable. Arjaouy’s defense, which included denying the trafficking charges and questioning the victim’s credibility, was ultimately unsuccessful in light of the overwhelming evidence presented by the prosecution. He currently faces 16 other pending charges, including multiple counts of cheating, which will be addressed in subsequent proceedings.

He is currently remanded while awaiting sentencing for the human trafficking conviction. The case serves as a stark reminder of the insidious nature of human trafficking and the devastating impact it has on victims, highlighting the importance of vigilance and support for those who have been exploited





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Human Trafficking Sex Work Dubai Singapore Fraud Abuse Exploitation Court Case

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rising Rents Fuel Disappearance of Local Shops as Beauty Parlours Take Over Singaporean EstatesSmall business owners in Singapore are warning that skyrocketing rents are pushing out local shops and eateries, replacing them with a surge of massage and beauty parlours, threatening the diversity of neighbourhood retail.

Read more »

Singaporean Actor Chen Xi Ties the Knot in Traditional Japanese CeremonyLocal actor Chen Xi and his wife celebrated their wedding at the historic Munakata Taisha shrine in Fukuoka, Japan, with guests flying in from 12 countries.

Read more »

Singaporean Firms Defer Workplace Changes Amid Escalating Energy Costs and Geopolitical UnrestA recent SNEF survey reveals that most Singaporean companies are freezing expansion and hiring plans to mitigate the financial strain caused by Middle East tensions and rising energy prices.

Read more »

Singaporean Actor Chen Xi Celebrates Traditional Wedding in FukuokaLocal actor Chen Xi, son of stars Xiang Yun and Edmund Chen, shares details of his beautiful Shinto-style wedding ceremony held in Fukuoka, Japan, attended by guests from 12 countries.

Read more »

Man who wooed Singapore woman on Tinder convicted of trafficking her for sex work in DubaiThe judge emphatically rejected Achraf Arjaouy's defences that the victim could not be believed due to her behaviour and that she could not have been a sex worker due to her physical appearance.

Read more »

Woman ended up in Dubai as sex worker after marriage promise: Man convicted of human traffickingSINGAPORE —A man who promised to marry a Singaporean woman, only to make her perform sex work in Dubai later, has been convicted of human trafficking.The woman contracted an undisclosed sexually transmitted disease and flew back to Singapore.

Read more »