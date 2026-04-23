Dubai Sex Work Exploitation: Man Convicted of Trafficking Singaporean Woman

An Italian man, Achraf Arjaouy, has been found guilty of human trafficking after deceiving a Singaporean woman with a false marriage promise and forcing her into sex work in Dubai. The court heard details of his manipulative tactics and abusive behavior.

A Singapore an woman’s life took a devastating turn after she was lured into a false promise of marriage by an Italian man, Achraf Arjaouy, who subsequently subjected her to horrific exploitation in Dubai .

Arjaouy, 31, presented himself as a member of a wealthy Qatari family and a pilot for Qatar Airways, initiating a rapid courtship with the victim, identified as V1 in court documents, with the intention of marrying her. He convinced her to leave Singapore with him, ostensibly en route to Qatar, but instead transported her to Dubai where he forced her into sex work.

The court heard detailed accounts of Arjaouy’s manipulative tactics, including fabricating a requirement for US$10,000 as proof of funds for entry into Qatar – a blatant falsehood designed to control and isolate the victim. When V1 was unable to produce the money, Arjaouy escalated his abuse, employing a campaign of physical and psychological torture, including violence, degrading sexual acts, and threats of mutilation.

He systematically stripped her of her agency and forced her into prostitution, creating online profiles on escort websites, soliciting clients, and booking hotel rooms for her to provide sexual services. The ordeal continued until September 2021, when V1 contracted a sexually transmitted disease and ceased engaging in prostitution. The District Court, presided over by Judge Eugene Teo, found Arjaouy guilty of human trafficking on April 22nd, following a trial.

The conviction was heavily supported by incriminating WhatsApp messages exchanged between the accused and the victim, many originating from Arjaouy himself. Throughout the proceedings, Arjaouy attempted to discredit V1’s testimony, making deeply problematic and offensive statements about her physical appearance, suggesting that her success as a sex worker was improbable given her looks. Judge Teo vehemently rejected these arguments, condemning them as rooted in harmful and inaccurate assumptions about attractiveness and beauty standards.

The judge emphasized the diversity of human taste and the fallacy of believing that only certain physical attributes are desirable. Arjaouy also argued that a ‘real victim’ would have behaved differently during her ordeal, a claim the judge dismissed as relying on outdated and unreliable stereotypes about victim behavior. Judge Teo underscored that individuals react to trauma in myriad ways, and judging a victim’s response based on preconceived notions is both insensitive and invalid.

The court heard that V1’s mother alerted the police shortly after her daughter departed for Dubai, initiating an investigation that ultimately led to Arjaouy’s arrest and conviction. This case highlights the insidious nature of human trafficking and the devastating impact it has on victims. Arjaouy’s calculated deception and brutal exploitation demonstrate the lengths to which traffickers will go to control and profit from vulnerable individuals.

The judge’s strong condemnation of Arjaouy’s attempts to victim-blame and his reliance on harmful stereotypes is a significant aspect of the case, reinforcing the importance of believing and supporting survivors of trafficking. Arjaouy’s actions extended beyond the initial act of trafficking; he actively facilitated and profited from V1’s exploitation, taking intimate photographs, managing her online presence on escort websites, and directly soliciting customers.

He faces 16 other pending charges, including multiple counts of cheating, which will be addressed in subsequent proceedings. He is currently in remand, having previously been granted and then had his bail revoked. The prosecution presented a compelling case, detailing the extent of Arjaouy’s abuse and manipulation, and ultimately securing a conviction that sends a clear message that human trafficking will not be tolerated.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the need for continued vigilance and robust legal frameworks to combat this heinous crime and protect vulnerable individuals from falling prey to traffickers





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