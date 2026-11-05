Aer Lingus Dublin-Rome flight diverted to France after bomb threat

An Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to Rome was diverted to Evreux airbase in Normandy after a bomb threat. All 157 people on board are safe as bomb disposal teams examine the plane.

An Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to Rome was diverted to a military air base in western France on Thursday (Nov 5) because of a bomb threat, the French prime minister's office said.

Aer Lingus Flight Lands Safely

The Airbus A320 landed safely at the Evreux airbase in Normandy, according to Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's office. All 151 passengers and six crew members are safe. Military bomb defusal teams are examining the plane. The prime minister's office said it is following the situation in real time.

Also read Argentina name strong side for Nations Championship match against Ireland in Dublin

No other information was immediately released. Flight tracking sites showed the Aer Lingus Dublin-Rome flight was approaching Paris when it turned sharply off its trajectory. It made several loops before heading toward Evreux. Flightradar24 showed the aircraft circling over the Evreux area after declaring an in-flight emergency.

Advertisement

Several flights across Europe received hoax bomb threats this week. These prompted searches, diversions and, in one case, an escort by the Italian air force until landing, officials said. The flights included Polish airline LOT, Scandinavian Airlines, Wizz Air and Ryanair. Two bomb warnings targeted planes heading to the Polish capital Warsaw.

Widespread Hoax Bomb Threats Hit Europe

These included an SAS Scandinavian Airlines flight from Copenhagen and one from Heathrow operated by Polish airline LOT, Polish airport authorities said. The threats forced the brief closure of a Warsaw airport and the scrambling of air force planes in Rome. Irish budget carrier Ryanair appeared to be the worst hit, with four of its flights to different destinations being targeted. No explosives were found in the earlier incidents.

This was despite extensive searches on the ground after the planes all took off and landed safely in different European cities just several hours apart, AFP reported. The hoax threats came a day after a plane headed for Bulgaria was diverted to Hungary after receiving a similar bomb threat while in the air. No one was injured. Such threats are not a new phenomenon.

They come at a time of increased geopolitical tensions and signs of disruption like attacks on supermarket refrigeration systems, drone incursions in Europe and mysterious triggers to alert apps. Authorities have warned that hybrid threats abound.