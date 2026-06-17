Duplication Dilemma: Two 'Redhill Pork Porridge' Stalls Coexist in Same Hawker Centre

Redhill Food Centre houses two stalls with the same name, causing confusion. Only one, at unit #01-46, holds a Michelin Guide recommendation. The other, at #01-90, is a separate business that moved in after the original stall relocated.

A curious situation has unfolded at Redhill Food Centre , where two separate stalls operate under the identical name 'Redhill Pork Porridge .

' Despite sharing the same moniker, they are not affiliated. This duplication has caused understandable confusion among patrons. The stall that earned a Michelin Guide listing in both 2023 and 2025 originally operated at unit #01-90. On May 1, that business relocated to unit #01-46.

Shortly after the original stall vacated unit #01-90, a different business moved into that unit and adopted the exact same name, also specializing in Hainanese pork porridge, as reported by Shin Min Daily News. The visual identity of the two stalls differs significantly. The stall at #01-90 features a white signboard with black lettering and displays no Michelin logos.

In contrast, the stall at #01-46, the Michelin-listed one, has a prominent blue sign with red lettering and proudly showcases two Michelin logos at its storefront. Cross-referencing Michelin's official website, Google Maps, and the stall's own Facebook page confirms that the recognized entity is located at unit #01-46. This naming coincidence has sparked online discussions.

One customer posted on Facebook on June 11, seeking clarification on which stall is the 'authentic' one, having observed that the #01-90 outlet appeared to have undergone a 'full overhaul with different signs.

' However, for long-time regulars like a 62-year-old woman surnamed Chen, the distinction is clear. She stated she would not mistakenly buy from the wrong stall because she has been patronizing the original Redhill Pork Porridge for years and is familiar with its distinct taste. Another 39-year-old regular noted he relies on food blog recommendations, which consistently endorse the stall with the blue background and red lettering-further confirming the unit #01-46 location as the established favorite.

The address for the Michelin-listed stall is 85 Redhill Lane, #01-46, Singapore 150085





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Redhill Food Centre Hawker Centre Singapore Porridge Michelin Guide Duplicate Stall Confusion Hainanese Pork Porridge

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