Andy Taylor, the original guitarist of Duran Duran whose riffs helped define the band's new wave sound and MTV-era rise, has died at 65. His family and bandmates confirmed the death in a statement.

Andy Taylor, the original guitarist of the 1980s English new wave band Duran Duran, has died at 65, his family and bandmates announced in a statement posted on social media and the band's website.

Taylor's huge pop hits with Duran Duran included Hungry Like the Wolf, The Reflex and Rio. The band's rise up the charts was inextricably linked to the launch of MTV. In their statement, the band paid tribute to the guitarist who arrived in Birmingham from the North East with a guitar and an unshakeable belief in what the group could become.

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They said he brought an indelible fire and swagger to their music, and his playing drove the songs that took them around the world. The band also remembered his dry wit and his wonderfully unsentimental, no-nonsense outlook on life, saying he kept them grounded and gave the band its edge through the extraordinary years that followed.

Andy Taylor Battles Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

On the night he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November 2022, Taylor revealed he had been battling Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer for several years and was unable to attend the ceremony. In a letter read by the band during the induction, Taylor wrote that he would like to thank each of his brothers in the great band.

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He said you can dream about what happened to them, but to experience it on one's own terms, as mates, was beyond incredible. The two-time Grammy Award winners had nine gold records and six platinum ones, with 20 Top 20 singles in the UK and 18 in the US. They were two-time Ivor Novello Award winners and are MTV Video Visionary Award recipients.

The band's 1981 debut album Duran Duran had their first hit single, Planet Earth, but it was Rio that transformed them into trans-Atlantic stars. The Rock Hall explained their appeal this way: They were new wave outsiders who became music video stars, Tiger Beat fashion pinups who rocked arenas. The band's imperial stage occurred with a trio of hit albums between 1981 and 1983.

Duran Duran Record Label Hits And Performances

Those records included dance-floor barnburners such as Girls on Film and Union of the Snake, along with the moody ballads The Chauffeur and Save a Prayer. Other hits in the coming years included The Wild Boys, New Moon on Monday and Come Undone. Their popularity was cemented when they recorded the James Bond theme song A View to a Kill and earned a slot at Live Aid in 1985.

Mixing fashion, pioneering synthesizers and glam-pop swagger, the telegenic band were all over radio and young people's walls. Bassist John Taylor and singer Simon Le Bon became heartthrobs, and the band was labelled part of the New Romantics. Princess Diana was known to be a fan, which meant a lot to the band. Drummer Roger Taylor told Rolling Stone that it worked well for them and was genuine, not some sort of PR stunt.

He said it was massive for them because she was the No. 1 icon of the early '80s. The band's success was in large part due to their videos, including their Antigua-set song Rio, which featured shots of the band in pastel suits sailing confidently on a yacht. For the album Rio, they shot three music videos in Sri Lanka, including Save a Prayer, which had John Taylor getting sprayed by an elephant, and two in Antigua.

MTV Fuelled Duran Duran Global Success

The videos fed MTV's need for a stream of visuals, something classic rock did not have. Le Bon told The Daily Beast in 2012 that a lot of the success of the album was down to the power of the videos and the way it made the band omnipresent around the globe. Andy Taylor agreed, saying he did not think they could have done it without MTV.

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John Taylor and keyboardist Nick Rhodes started the band as teenagers in the northern city of Birmingham in 1978, with a name inspired by a character in the Jane Fonda-starring sci-fi movie Barbarella. Roger Taylor, Le Bon and Andy Taylor joined soon after, with the British press referring to them as the Fab Five. Andy Taylor answered an ad in Melody Maker music magazine for a Live-Wire Guitarist. None of the Taylors were related.

In his Rock Hall letter, Andy Taylor wrote that they all grew up on the same vinyl records and live gigs, from David Bowie to Roxy Music, The Sex Pistols and, of course, Chic. He said he could go to all those places as a player and developed a hybrid guitar style that fitted the amazing concept of a band.

Band Turmoil Ahead Of Live Aid Performance

Duran Duran had the unenviable job of following Led Zeppelin at Live Aid in Philadelphia and performed A View to a Kill, Union of the Snake, Save a Prayer and The Reflex. In his book Wild Child, Andy Taylor revealed the band was, as he put it, falling apart at the seams. He wrote that everything should have been perfect, but privately they were screwed and in turmoil.

When they came offstage in Philadelphia there were no congratulatory hugs or friendly smiles. It was like they were completely foreign to each other, and it would be the last time they played together for almost two decades. The various members all had some success with side projects.

Le Bon, Rhodes and Roger Taylor recorded an album as Arcadia in 1985, while John Taylor and Andy Taylor formed Power Station, a supergroup that included Robert Palmer, in 1984, having hits with Some Like It Hot and Get It On. In 1986, the band came together to record the hit album Notorious, produced by Nile Rodgers, with hits including the title single and Skin Trade.

But Andy Taylor made his second exit from the group after some early recording sessions for the album. He would stay away for such albums as 1997's Medazzaland and 2000's Pop Trash, but returned for 2004's Astronaut. By 2007, Andy Taylor opted not to participate in the band's reunion efforts.