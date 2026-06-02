Durian Season Returns to Lorong Lew Lian, Residents Warned Against Picking Fruit

As durian trees bear fruit again in Lorong Lew Lian, authorities remind residents not to pick or collect the durians due to safety and legal reasons. The trees are a heritage feature, but falling durians pose risks. Contractors monitor and remove fruits early if needed. Unauthorized picking can lead to fines up to $5,000.

The unmistakable aroma of durians has once again filled the air at Lorong Lew Lian in Singapore , signaling the return of the seasonal fruiting of the iconic durian trees that line a slope beside Block 5.

This stretch, approximately 100 meters long, has become a familiar sight for residents who have learned to coexist with these towering trees. During the fruiting season, which typically occurs in the middle of the year, the durians hang heavily from the branches, their spiky husks a tempting sight for anyone walking by.

However, the Marine Parade-Braddell Heights Town Council has issued a clear reminder: do not pick or collect the durians. This warning is not arbitrary; it is grounded in both safety concerns and legal regulations. Residents have been observed glancing upward as they pass, some even lingering in the early morning hours, hoping to catch a falling fruit. A local resident told Lianhe Zaobao that she has seen neighbours waiting for durians to drop.

Those who have managed to collect the fallen fruit describe its taste as slightly sweet, though many durians are still green when they fall and require time to ripen. A 62-year-old teacher living nearby expressed unease about the potential danger. Falling durians, with their thick spiky shells and considerable weight, can cause serious injuries.

She suggested that authorities could better predict when the fruits are likely to fall so that residents can be warned or barriers can be installed to keep people away. The town council has responded by stating that the trees are closely monitored during the fruiting season. Contractors inspect the trees regularly and may remove fruits early if they are deemed a risk. Warning signs have also been placed around the site to discourage unauthorized collection.

Beyond the immediate safety measures, the durian trees hold a special place in the neighborhood's heritage. The name Lorong Lew Lian is derived from the Hokkien word for durian, reflecting a history that dates back over 70 years when the area was a durian plantation. The current trees were planted during a community initiative in 1995, with additional trees added in 2015 as part of Singapore's SG50 celebrations.

Over time, they have become a distinctive feature of the estate, beloved by many residents. The town council has reported no injuries or formal complaints linked to falling durians so far, but they remain vigilant. Under Singapore's regulations, trees on state land, including their fruits, belong to the state and are typically managed by the National Parks Board. Unauthorized picking or collection of fruits from public areas is not allowed, and offenders can be fined up to $5,000.

In more serious cases involving nature reserves or national parks, penalties can escalate to fines of up to $50,000 and imprisonment for up to six months. These laws underscore the importance of respecting public property and ensuring safety for all. Residents are encouraged to appreciate the durians from a distance and allow the authorities to handle the harvest.

As the season progresses, the town council will continue to monitor the trees, ensuring that the heritage of Lorong Lew Lian is preserved without compromising public safety





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Durian Lorong Lew Lian Singapore Public Safety Heritage

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Concerns mount that Belarus could be a launchpad for a new Russian offensive in UkraineOver four years ago, Belarus' authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko allowed longtime ally Russia to use his territory to invade Ukraine. Now officials in Kyiv are warning that Lukashenko could again allow his land to serve as a launchpad for more attacks by the Kremlin's forces.

Read more »

Trump Sends Tougher Peace Proposal to Iran, Highlighting Ongoing RiftUS President Donald Trump has reportedly sent a revised, tougher peace proposal to Iran, underscoring the significant gaps that remain between the two sides. The development comes as Iran's chief negotiator warned that the United States cannot be trusted, amid complex negotiations over Iran's nuclear program and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The talks have been fraught with sharp rhetoric and occasional violence, following US and Israeli strikes that impacted Iran's leadership earlier in the year. Trump stated his priority is preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons and ensuring the free flow of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more »

Philippine Defence Secretary Calls for Increased Defence Spending and Burden-Sharing Amid South China Sea TensionsPhilippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. urged all nations, especially ASEAN members, to increase defence spending and strengthen their own military capabilities. He emphasized burden-sharing in security partnerships and defended the Balikatan exercises against Chinese criticism, blaming Beijing's expansionism for South China Sea tensions.

Read more »

France Intercepts Russian-Bound Tanker in Atlantic OceanFrench Navy, supported by the UK, boarded the oil tanker Tagor in international waters over 400 nautical miles west of France. The tanker, traveling from Russia's Murmansk port, is suspected of violating sanctions and operating under a false flag. President Macron condemned the act, highlighting its role in financing Russia's war against Ukraine and posing environmental and security threats. The vessel is now being escorted for further checks.

Read more »

Singapore's Health Minister Warns of Mental Health Issues Among Office WorkersSingapore's Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has warned of the mental health issues affecting office workers in the country. In a recent video posted on his social media accounts, he reminded everyone to watch out for the mental health of their co-workers, as well as their own. Commenters have suggested various ways to improve mental health, including a more forgiving and tolerant society, and bosses keeping jobs/work short and simple.

Read more »

Minister and Opposition Leader Cross Paths at Eunos Hawker Centre Amid Community ActivitiesManpower Minister Tan See Leng visited a hawker centre in the opposition-held Eunos ward, where he was greeted by Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh. Both politicians engaged with residents during morning activities, highlighting ongoing grassroots interactions across party lines.

Read more »