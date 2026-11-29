Dustin Hoffman faces backlash from accusers Cori Thomas, Kathryn Rossetter, and Anna Graham Hunter after his memoir downplays #MeToo allegations without direct responses.

The publication of Dustin Hoffman's autobiography Look at Me on November 10 has triggered a wave of criticism from three women who have publicly accused the 89-year-old actor of sexual misconduct. The double Oscar winner addressed the #MeToo movement within the text but stopped short of responding to the specific allegations made by playwright Cori Thomas, actress Kathryn Rossetter, and writer Anna Graham Hunter. The women argue that the memoir attempts to rewrite his Hollywood legacy while ignoring the serious claims against him.

Memoir Content Triggers Public Backlash

In his new book, Hoffman writes that he is certain he made some women uncomfortable forty years ago but defines that discomfort as a subjective emotional state rather than a clear violation. He argues that what is crass to one person might be found hilarious or enlivening by another, drawing a comparison between the #MeToo movement and the McCarthy era. Hoffman stated he did not want to be on the wrong side of his own values but claimed he faced untrue accusations. This general deflection has angered the accusers, who feel their individual stories were dismissed entirely.

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Accusers Condemn Lack of Introspection

Cori Thomas, who was sixteen when Hoffman allegedly exposed himself to her in a Manhattan hotel room in 1980, expressed fury at the memoir's tone. She felt the book lacked genuine accountability. Kathryn Rossetter, who alleges repeated sexual assault backstage during the 1984 Broadway production of Death of a Salesman, called the account disgusting because she believes Hoffman made himself the victim. She noted there was no introspection about his life at all in the text.

Anna Graham Hunter, who was seventeen when she alleges Hoffman sexually harassed her in 1985, was equally critical. She highlighted that when she wrote her story in 2017, she did not know the full extent of his behavior. It was only through connecting with other women that she learned about awful and brutal things he had done, many of which never came to light because numerous women did not want to come forward.

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Criticism of Media Support and Platforming

Anna Graham Hunter extended her criticism to prominent media figures who promoted the autobiography, including New Yorker editor David Remnick, television presenter Seth Meyers, and Conan O'Brien. She described it as heartbreaking that people she used to admire gave Hoffman a platform to dismiss their stories. Speaking to Page Six, the women also claimed that others had privately disclosed allegations of sexual misconduct against him that had never been made public. Cori Thomas mentioned a private circle of about ten women, including three who had not publicly disclosed their allegations.

Kathryn Rossetter added that she had received messages of support from women who described similar experiences but were unwilling to be identified publicly. This pattern of private disclosures adds another layer to the controversy surrounding the memoir and its reception in the media landscape.

Historical Context and Industry Reactions

The allegations against Dustin Hoffman are not limited to those currently reacting to his book. Other women who made accusations in 2017 include Melissa Kester, who told Variety that he sexually assaulted her in a recording studio in 1985 during the production of the film Ishtar. Another woman, who appeared as an extra in the film, also alleged she was sexually assaulted by him, speaking to the publication anonymously. Writer and producer Wendy Riss Gatsiounis alleged that Hoffman propositioned her during a meeting in 1991 about a potential film adaptation of her play A Darker Purpose.

Hoffman's Kramer vs Kramer co-star Meryl Streep also made historical allegations. In a 1979 interview with Time magazine, the 77-year-old actress alleged that Hoffman touched her breast when they first met. When the interview resurfaced in 2017, Meryl's representative stated it was not an accurate rendering of that meeting but added that there was an offense for which Hoffman apologized and Meryl accepted. Despite these past claims, Hoffman has never been arrested or criminally charged in connection with the allegations.

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His legal representatives previously denied accusations made against him in 2017, describing them as defamatory falsehoods. Hoffman's career has spanned seven decades, with his breakthrough coming in the 1967 film The Graduate. He subsequently starred in Midnight Cowboy, All the President's Men, Marathon Man, Tootsie, and Hook, winning best actor Oscars for Kramer vs Kramer and Rain Man. He also appeared alongside Barbra Streisand in Meet the Fockers and Little Fockers, with the fourth instalment recently released in cinemas.