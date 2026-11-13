Dutch Coalition in Crisis as Jetten Pushes for Survival Amid Wealth Tax Split

Prime Minister Rob Jetten attempts to save the minority government through weekend talks after a wealth tax dispute split the coalition and triggered a collapse scare.

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten announced on Friday that his minority government will continue urgent crisis discussions over the weekend to prevent total collapse. The emergency negotiations follow a divisive parliamentary debate on Thursday concerning proposed wealth tax es that exposed deep fractures within the ruling coalition.

Jetten Launches Final Survival Effort

Jetten explicitly stated that he is making a last-ditch effort to keep the three-party coalition together less than one year after its installation. He described the situation as critical but insisted that the government's work is not finished. The Prime Minister reported having held seven hours of intense talks on Friday with the leaders of his coalition partners to address the immediate political danger.

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The government has been on the brink of collapse since the contentious debate over wealth taxes occurred on Thursday. Jetten emphasized that coalition leaders will engage in thorough discussions this weekend to improve their cooperation. The primary goal remains achieving support for their legislative proposals despite the internal discord.

VVD Questions Government Viability

VVD leader Dilan Yesilgoz expressed significantly less optimism about the government's future compared to Prime Minister Jetten. Yesilgoz labeled the current minority administration a failed experiment during a separate press conference on Friday. She stated clearly that the current dynamic is unsustainable and that the parties cannot continue in this manner.

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Yesilgoz noted that while she hopes to find a way out of the crisis, all three parties may need to draw serious conclusions if no agreement is reached. This stance highlights the growing tension between the centrist and pro-business factions within the ruling alliance. The VVD has been the primary obstacle to the wealth tax amendment, creating a significant rift.

Wealth Tax Dispute Divides Coalition

The core of the conflict centers on a deal to secure support for a 2027 tax plan from left-wing opposition parties. In exchange for this support, the coalition was supposed to accept higher taxes on wealth. However, the pro-business VVD vehemently opposed the wealth tax amendment to the original tax plan. Conversely, Jetten's centrist D66 and the Christian Democrats endorsed the higher taxes.

This disagreement culminated on Thursday evening when the VVD voted against its own government's tax plan. Despite the internal rejection, the plan was approved by a narrow majority due to the support of opposition parties. This event marked the breaking point in months of tense budget negotiations within the coalition.

Parliamentary Challenges and Future Outlook

The minority government lacks a majority in both houses of parliament, forcing it to rely on opposition support for all proposals. Securing such majorities has become increasingly difficult in a fractured political landscape. Voter preferences are changing in every cycle, and centrist parties have steadily lost support across the Netherlands.

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The survival of the coalition now depends on the outcome of the weekend talks. If Prime Minister Rob Jetten and the party leaders can bridge the gap between the VVD and the other partners, the government may survive. If not, the political landscape in The Hague could face a significant realignment or new elections.