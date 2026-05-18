Dutch Cruise Ship MV Hondius Approaches Rotterdam Port for Disinfection After Pandemic Passengertransmission

A Dutch cruise ship approaching Rotterdam port for disinfection after a passenger transmission case of hantavirus, a rare viral infection with no specific treatments or vaccines. The crew on board donned hard hats and face masks for their final approach towards port.

The MV Hondius, a cruise ship operated by Dutch company Oceanwide Expeditions, had made headlines after three passengers died from hantavirus, a rare virus with no vaccines or specific treatments.

After completing a voyage from Ushuaia, Argentina, to Cape Verde and Tenerife via remote islands in the South Atlantic Ocean, the ship approached the Dutch port for thorough cleaning and disinfection procedures. Twenty-five crew and two medical staff remained on board, with some wearing blue hard hats and white face masks as they made their final approach towards port.

The ship docked in Rotterdam on May 18, 2026, and those disembarking on Monday comprised 17 passengers from the Philippines, four from the Netherlands, four from Ukraine, one from Russia, and one from Poland





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Pandemic Developments Dutch Cruise Ship MD Hondius Hantavirus Outbreak European Evacuations Diplomatic Negotiations Remote Islands In South Atlantic Trip To Cape Verde Multinational Expeditions

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