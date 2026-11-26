Family members of drug war victims travel to The Hague for Rodrigo Duterte's ICC trial on November 30, seeking accountability for extrajudicial killings despite harassment.

Relatives of individuals killed during the Philippine drug war are traveling to The Hague to attend the International Criminal Court trial of former President Rodrigo Duterte. The scheduled appearance is set for November 30. These family members represent a small but vocal group seeking legal accountability for murders classified as crimes against humanity. The proceedings mark a significant moment for justice advocates who have waited a decade for this legal milestone.

Family Members Seek Direct Accountability for Deaths

Llore Pasco, a seventy-two-year-old masseuse, is among the relatives attending the trial. She lost both of her sons to police operations during the former president's controversial campaign against illegal drugs. Pasco described feeling nervous but emphasized her determination to witness the proceedings. She views the trial as proof that the former leader remains fit to stand judgment for his actions. Her presence carries the hopes of many mothers who lost children to extrajudicial killings.

Also read Ex-Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte’s team objects to scope of closed-door ICC trial

Pasco stated she wants the former president to answer for the harm caused. She plans to observe his responses to the questions posed by the court. This personal journey was supported by a blessing from a pastor on November 26 in Manila. The clergy member offered prayers for the safety and strength of the victims' families. Pasco expressed gratitude for the opportunity to see the defendant in person.

Security guard Crisanto Lozano and his brother Juan Carlos were also victims of police violence. Crisanto was thirty-four and Juan Carlos was thirty-one when they were shot dead. Lozano is a father of four who is joining Pasco in The Hague. Their attendance highlights the human cost of the drug war policies. The families aim to ensure their loved ones are not forgotten in the legal process.

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Harassment and Misinformation Target Victims Advocates

Advocates and family members have faced significant hostility within the Philippines. Supporters of Rodrigo Duterte have repeatedly harassed outspoken relatives. AFP fact-checkers identified hundreds of online posts spreading misinformation before the trial. These digital campaigns aim to discredit the victims' families and distort the narrative of the events.

Pasco acknowledged the hurtful nature of online comments. She chose to stop reading social media reactions to protect her mental well-being. She reminded herself that internet critics do not know her sons personally. This detachment helps her focus on the mission of seeking justice rather than engaging with hate. Non-profit organizations and clergy provided crucial emotional support during this period.

The encouragement from these groups gave families the courage to speak publicly. Pastors and activists urged them to share their true experiences. This collective support system is vital for victims dealing with trauma. The families continue to honor their deceased relatives by maintaining their resolve. Pasco regularly visits the graves of her sons to discuss their ongoing fight.

Stakeholder Positions and Legal Proceedings in The Hague

The International Criminal Court is handling the case against the former Philippine leader. The trial addresses allegations of murder as a crime against humanity. This legal framework allows for prosecution of systematic attacks against civilian populations. The proceedings represent a major shift in international human rights accountability.

Dahlia Cuartero, whose son died in the drug war, cannot attend the hearing. She described the upcoming trial as a first step toward broader justice. Cuartero highlighted that the ten-year wait for this moment was significant. She remains eager to witness the events unfolding on November 30. Her stance reflects the patience and perseverance of many affected families.

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The families view the trial as a necessary component of truth and reconciliation. They seek not only punishment but also acknowledgment of the suffering caused. The legal process provides a platform for their stories to be heard globally. This attention may help prevent similar abuses in the future. The families hope the court will deliver a verdict that honors their loved ones.

Real-World Impact on Justice and Public Opinion

The attendance of these families sends a powerful message to the Philippine public. It demonstrates that victims refuse to remain silent despite threats. The presence of witnesses adds a personal dimension to the legal arguments. Prosecutors may use their testimonies to strengthen the case against the former president.

Public opinion in the Philippines remains divided on the drug war legacy. Supporters of Duterte often defend his tough stance on crime. Critics argue that the campaign violated human rights and due process. The trial will likely influence how future generations view this historical period. The families are determined to ensure the truth is recorded accurately.

The outcome of the November 30 proceedings will have lasting implications. A guilty verdict could set a precedent for holding leaders accountable. It may also encourage other victims worldwide to seek legal remedies. The families are prepared for any result but remain committed to the pursuit of justice. Their courage inspires other communities fighting for similar recognition.

As the trial approaches, global attention remains focused on The Hague. Journalists and human rights groups continue to monitor developments closely. The families represent a beacon of hope for those affected by state violence. Their presence underscores the importance of international judicial mechanisms. The coming days will reveal whether the court can deliver meaningful justice for the victims of the Philippine drug war.