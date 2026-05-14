Early Elections in Johor and Melaka: Barisan Nasional's Political Maneuver Ahead of Next General Election

Barisan Nasional, the ruling coalition, is speculated to be preparing for early state elections in Johor and Melaka, which could impact the next general election. The party's recent supreme council meetings have increasingly centered on election readiness, and the prerogative of the state's ruler or governor to dissolve the state assemblies on the advice of the chief minister reinforces the perception of preparations.

Early elections in these two states would allow Barisan Nasional to drum up momentum and signal that the pact has regained strength ahead of the next general election, observers say.

Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister and UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, UMNO deputy president Mohamad Hasan, and UMNO secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki attended the Johor UMNO headquarters on May 11, 2026. The celebration took place at the palace where the erstwhile ruling party was founded, reinforcing the southern state’s status as the party’s symbolic heartland. Speculation is intensifying that the party is preparing for early state elections in Johor and Melaka.

UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was coy when reporters asked if state polls were imminent, but party insiders indicate that the party’s recent supreme council meetings have increasingly centred on election readiness. The prerogative of the state’s ruler or governor to dissolve the state assemblies on the advice of the chief minister, who is typically from the state’s ruling party or coalition, reinforces perceptions that preparations are underway.

BN has a strong incentive to call early state polls rather than align them with the next general election, as lower turnout in standalone contests tend to favour the incumbent while putting its main rival, Pakatan Harapan, at a disadvantage. However, opposition leaders and some analysts argue that decoupling state and federal elections would lead to unnecessary costs at a time when the country is under greater fiscal pressure due to the Middle East crisis





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Barisan Nasional Johor UMNO Melaka Early Elections Political Strength Symbolic Heartland Pakatan Harapan Middle East Crisis Decoupling Elections State Assemblies Chief Minister Ruling Party Coalition Nationwide Momentum Confirmation Of PH Components BN's Confidence Last Standalone State Polls

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cross-border loan shark attacks in Johor Bahru spark safety concerns amid evolving illegal lending tactics and Singapore’s transport updatesAlleged drug syndicate retaliations hit Johor’s Bukit Indah, exposing transnational crime risks as Malaysia and Singapore grapple with safety and policy challenges. Residents demand stronger security measures as illegal lending tactics escalate.

Read more »

Construction worker in Malaysia strikes RM10 million jackpot, finds out days later after returning to outletA construction worker from Johor Baru who decided on a whim to try a different 4D betting option has lucked out, winning RM10,610,543 (S$3.4 million) on Sunday (April 18). The 59-year-old usually goes for 4D Classic and occasionally tries his luck with 4D Jackpot.

Read more »

Gossip mill: Benz Hui's daughter emotional on birthday, Fan Bingbing visits Johor sultan, Enhypen's ex-member Heeseung to debut solo in JuneBenz Hui's daughter emotional on birthdayCharmaine Hui recently celebrated her 29th birthday, the first since her father Benz Hui's death in October last year.In a recent interview with TVB, Charmaine revealed she 'broke down' and cried in the toilet alone on the morning of her birthday, May 7, as her father would usually wish her a happy birthday.

Read more »

Benz Hui's daughter emotional on birthday, Fan Bingbing visits Johor sultan, Enhypen's ex-member Heeseung to debut solo in JuneThis news article discusses the emotional state of Benz Hui's daughter Charmaine Hui on her birthday, Fan Bingbing's visit to the Johor sultan, and Enhypen's ex-member Heeseung's solo debut in June.

Read more »