Johnny Depp's Ebenezer opens at No. 1 with US$19 million in North America

Johnny Depp's Charles Dickens adaptation Ebenezer topped the North American box office with about US$19 million, his first No. 1 opening in eight years, while the film earned US$42 million globally.

Johnny Depp is back at the top of the North American box office with his first No. 1 opening in eight years. His new film Ebenezer, a Paramount Pictures release, debuted in first place with about US$19 million (S$24.4 million or S$25 million) in ticket sales, according to studio estimates released on Sunday, Nov 15.

Paramount released the Charles Dickens-inspired tale in 3,535 theatres. Internationally, it made US$23 million from 63 markets, giving it a global debut of US$42 million. The film cost a reported US$38 million to produce, making the opening a solid start despite being far below the heights of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, which twice opened over US$100 million.

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Depp plays Ebenezer Scrooge, the miserly old man visited by ghosts who discovers the true meaning of Christmas, in the latest of dozens of live-action and animated adaptations of Dickens' classic 1843 novella. The PG-13 film is directed by Ti West, best known for the horror franchise X, and also stars Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin and Daisy Ridley.

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The opening comes six years after Depp was asked to leave the Fantastic Beasts franchise and three years after he said he had no further need for Hollywood, following fallout from a contentious libel trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Outside his franchise fare, Depp more often had openings in the US$20 million range, as with Black Mass and Public Enemies.

The audience for Ebenezer was about 52 per cent female and 81 per cent over the age of 25, according to PostTrak exit polls. About 65 per cent of ticket buyers said they would definitely recommend the film to friends. Less than half, or 47 per cent, of the kid demographic (ages 12 and under) said they would tell their friends they must see it right away.

Johnny Depp box office comeback

In exit polls, 51 per cent of moviegoers cited Depp as their reason for attending. Critics were not as warm as audiences. The film currently sits at 52 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. Veteran industry analyst David Gross called it a solid opening for a Christmas-themed movie, adding that these are big pictures and the weekend figure is roughly average for the type.

Paul Dergarabedian, the head of marketplace trends for Rentrak, said the personal lives of stars generally do not impact the box office and it really comes down to the movie. He added that the key now will be its long-term playability. The question remains whether this marks a major comeback for Depp, but time might tell. His next film, a revenge thriller called Day Drinker, is set for a March release from Lionsgate.

The Cat in the Hat second place

Holding on to second place was The Cat in the Hat, the beloved Dr Seuss feline, which brought in another US$11.4 million in its second weekend in cinemas in the latest instalment distributed by Warner Bros. Godzilla Minus Zero fell to third with US$8.3 million, down a whopping 73 per cent from its opening. Set in 1949 as postwar Japan looks to rebuild, Godzilla Minus Zero sees a new threat emerge: a giant three-headed dragon-like monster called King Ghidorah.

Enter Godzilla, believed defeated in Godzilla Minus One (2023) but radioactively regenerated, who takes on the beast with at least some human assistance. Directed by Japanese film-maker Takashi Yamazaki, it is produced by Japan's Toho and distributed in North America by GKIDS. Fourth place went to Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, also in its second weekend, with about US$5.5 million.

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New releases Ghost Soldier How to Rob a Bank

Gross noted that it was one of only five Indian wide releases in the United States over the last three decades. Sony's Ghost Soldier and Amazon MGM Studios' How to Rob a Bank also opened this weekend to less fanfare. Ghost Soldier, an action film starring Jim Caviezel, debuted in sixth place with US$5.2 million from 2,558 theatres. How to Rob a Bank landed in seventh place with just under US$5.2 million, or US$5.18 million, from 2,810 theatres.

Internationally, it made US$5.1 million. The film from The Fall Guy director David Leitch had a reported net production budget of US$40 million. Starring Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz and Pete Davidson, How to Rob a Bank did not receive good reviews. And holding fast in fifth place was A24's You Can See Everything, a biopic that follows convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes in the month before she began an 11-year prison sentence.

You Can See Everything domestic total

The film brought in just under US$5.5 million over the weekend, bringing its domestic total to an estimated US$89 million or US$89.8 million over five weeks. Dergarabedian said the You Can See Everything phenomenon continues and it has become the 'have you seen' movie of the moment. Rounding out the top 10 were Ghost Soldier (US$5.2 million), How to Rob a Bank (US$5.18 million), Wild Horse Nine (US$4.6 million), Wildwood (US$4.4 million or US$4.5 million) and Clayface (US$3.7 million).

Wild Horse Nine also added 1,075 theatres in its second weekend, where it earned US$4.6 million. Jordan Firstman's Club Kid had one of the best limited expansions of the year with US$756,060 on 27 screens. James Gray's acclaimed crime thriller Paper Tiger opened in six locations in New York and Los Angeles to US$215,009 before it expands nationwide next week. Overall it was a slower weekend than last with around US$86 million in total ticket sales from North American theatres.

Business should pick up next weekend, however, with the release of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.