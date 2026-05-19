Ebola Outbreak in Congo and Uganda: WHO Declares Emergency

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the current Ebola outbreak in DRC and Uganda a public health emergency of international concern. Most of the cases have occurred in DRC with more than 100 suspected deaths and nearly 400 suspected infections.

The World Health Organization has declared the current Ebola outbreak limited to Democratic Republic of Congo ( DRC ) and Uganda a public health emergency of international concern.

The outbreak is caused by a rare strain of the virus known as Bundibugyo named after Uganda's Bundibugyo province. Response efforts rely on public health measures such as rapid case detection, isolation, contact tracing, infection prevention and control, safe burials, and community engagement. Researchers are studying potential treatments and vaccines to control the outbreak





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Ebola Outbreak Public Health DRC Uganda WHO Bundibugyo Outbreak Control Treatment Potential Candidate

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