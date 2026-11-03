Ebola survivor Jerkis Mahamba comforts children in Butembo isolation ward

Jerkis Mahamba, who recovered from Ebola in September, now works for Medecins Sans Frontieres in Butembo, comforting children in isolation wards and helping fight stigma and misinformation.

A 29-year-old Ebola survivor has become a source of comfort for sick children in an isolation ward in Butembo, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, rushing to their side whenever he hears them cry.

Jerkis Mahamba caught the highly infectious disease in September from a relative and recovered after 18 days of treatment at the same centre, according to Reuters. His ordeal gave him immunity from the strain of the virus coursing through Congo, meaning he can work closely with young patients when their own parents are not allowed to touch them. Sometimes the children need a hug. Sometimes they want to be rocked back to sleep.

Also read Congo Ebola Outbreak Death Rate Surpasses 50 Percent Amid Expanding Crisis

Survivor Comforts Children in Isolation

Sometimes they want to talk, Mahamba told Reuters at the hospital in the city's Kitatumba neighbourhood. I introduce myself and tell them, I went through this too. I ask them not to lose hope, he said. He remembers what it was like, vomiting, refusing to eat, struggling to take medication.

Advertisement

He still has to wear protective gear and disinfect his clothes so he does not carry the virus out of the ward. But he can get in close, armed with his immunity and his empathy. I pick them up, and then gradually try to settle them back into bed, Mahamba said. Once they are lying down, I find games or activities to keep them occupied and help them get used to staying in bed.

When they eventually fall asleep, I can then leave the room. Often, relatives are looking on through a glass window behind him. Our love for our children is very strong, one child's uncle, Kambale Syavula Volonte, said, frustrated that he could not get any closer. Before he caught the virus, Mahamba scraped a living selling school supplies on the streets of Butembo, the second-largest Ebola epidemic on record, close to the border with Uganda.

MSF Hires Survivors as Frontline Workers

After his recovery, the charity Medecins Sans Frontieres hired him to work in the hospital and join a growing band of survivors on the frontline of the outbreak. Many work in the wards as patients' friends, playmates and supporters. Others take on important jobs cleaning and disinfecting rooms and equipment. Some also work outside, visiting villages and far-flung communities, trying to dispel the misinformation and stigmas building up around the outbreak, said Dr Toussaint Selemani, head of the MSF-run centre.

Unfounded rumours that the epidemic is part of a foreign plot, or that health workers are spreading the disease, have led to real violence. Late last month, youths armed with machetes attacked two community health workers who were raising awareness about the outbreak, killing one and wounding the other. At the community level, a survivor can become a powerful ambassador in the fight against the disease, Selemani said.

Advertisement

Survivors Help Combat Fear and Stigma

Their testimony helps combat fear and stigma and can encourage people with symptoms to seek care promptly at a treatment centre. Mahamba also works outside the centre. He remembers how scared and distrustful he felt as the disease spread and friends fell ill around him. He now shows people photos of himself when he was ill and encourages them to protect themselves.

But the bulk of his time is spent in the hospital, working with families and listening out for the children's cries in the isolation wards. Patients in isolation may be stressed and afraid of dying, Selemani said. When they meet someone who has gone through the same ordeal and survived, it can restore hope. Congo's current Ebola outbreak is the second-largest on record, with Butembo among its epicentres. Health workers face deep community mistrust along with the virus.