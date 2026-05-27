Ebola Threat Looms Over Displacement Camp in Eastern Congo With Limited Resources

In a camp for 10,000 displaced people in Bunia, Congo, residents face the Ebola outbreak with only one handwashing station and one thermometer. Lack of soap, water, and sanitation raises fears as the rare Bundibugyo strain spreads undetected, with over 1,000 suspected cases and 220 deaths reported. Conflict and insecurity complicate the response.

In a displacement camp in Bunia, eastern Congo , residents face the threat of an Ebola outbreak with minimal resources. The camp, known as ISP camp due to its proximity to the Higher Pedagogical Institute, houses approximately 10,000 people who have fled conflict in the Djugu territory.

Despite the high risk of Ebola transmission, the camp has only one handwashing station and one infrared thermometer for screening. Camp leaders advise residents to wash their hands before eating, but for the lucky few who have soap, it is a luxury. The rest are told to use oatmeal or sand as a substitute for handwashing.

Francine Leve Janguzi, a resident of the camp, expressed her fear of being unprotected, lacking water, soap, and proper sanitation while living near garbage heaps. She opened an empty tap to illustrate the dire conditions. The Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo has been declared a global health emergency. The rare Bundibugyo type of Ebola, which has no approved vaccine or treatment, has been spreading undetected for weeks.

Standard tests struggle to identify this strain, leading to a likely underestimation of cases. As of late May, over 1,000 suspected cases and at least 220 deaths had been reported, including seven confirmed cases in neighboring Uganda.

However, the World Health Organization and aid groups believe the true scale is much larger. Ebola is highly contagious, transmitted through bodily fluids, and causes severe symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle pain, weakness, diarrhea, vomiting, and unexplained bleeding. The challenge of containing the outbreak is compounded by the region's ongoing conflict and displacement. Eastern Congo has been plagued by dozens of rebel groups, including the Allied Democratic Forces linked to the Islamic State, and the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels.

The Ituri province, the epicenter of the outbreak, is largely under government control, but that control is fragile. Violence has forced doctors and nurses to flee, leaving health facilities overwhelmed and in some areas, conditions described as catastrophic by Doctors Without Borders. Aid groups like the World Food Programme and International Rescue Committee are rushing supplies to the region, but the combination of insecurity, displacement, and weak health systems hampers the response.

Gerard Maki, a camp leader, expressed fear of the disease as there is no known cure, urging the government to find a solution. Residents continue to live in cramped conditions without basic hygiene, heightening the risk of a widespread outbreak





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