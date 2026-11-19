The Ecuadorian Football Federation suspended Jhon Perlaza for eight years after he struck referee Lenin Giovanni Ojeda Nunez with a stone during a match, incurring significant financial penalties for his club.

The Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) has issued an eight-year suspension to player Jhon Perlaza for throwing a stone that injured an official. This severe disciplinary action follows an incident during a third-tier football match on October 17. The decision underscores the federation's zero-tolerance approach to violence against match officials.

Jhon Perlaza Suspension Details and Incident

Jhon Perlaza, who played for Club Ciudad de Yantzaza, was directly responsible for the assault on assistant referee Lenin Giovanni Ojeda Nunez. The FEF disciplinary committee determined that Perlaza physically attacked the official during the 96th minute of the game against Club Rio Aguarico FC. The match was abandoned immediately after the referee was struck by the projectile. The federation stated that the assault constituted a serious breach of conduct requiring a lengthy ban from all football-related activities. The suspension is effective until October 19, 2034, effectively ending Perlaza's professional career at the top levels of the sport in Ecuador.

Also read Paraguay beat Japan 2-1 in Hajime Moriyasu’s swansong

Medical Impact and Financial Penalties

Lenin Giovanni Ojeda Nunez suffered serious injuries that necessitated immediate surgical intervention. The medical report confirmed a recovery period of 60 days for the assistant referee. In addition to the player's ban, the FEF imposed substantial financial penalties on Club Ciudad de Yantzaza. The club must pay a fine of $2,000 to the federation. They are also required to pay $4,369.73 to cover the medical expenses for Lenin Giovanni Ojeda Nunez. These costs were calculated based on the treatment and surgery required for the victim's recovery.

Club Reactions and Immediate Consequences

Club Ciudad de Yantzaza released a statement on October 20 addressing the controversy. The institution apologized to the refereeing team and the fans for the unacceptable behavior. They categorically rejected all acts of aggression, both verbal and physical. The club emphasized that football must remain a space for respect and fair play. Once they identified Jhon Perlaza as the responsible party, the club removed him from the roster immediately. He is no longer part of their squad as a direct result of these events.

Advertisement

Broader Context of Safety in Ecuador Football

This incident highlights ongoing concerns regarding player safety and conduct in Ecuadorian football. The FFE's swift response aims to deter similar acts of violence in lower-tier matches. The combination of a long suspension and heavy fines serves as a strong warning to other clubs. It reinforces the requirement for teams to maintain discipline among their athletes. The medical costs and public apology place additional pressure on clubs to manage player behavior effectively.

Long-Term Implications for Players and Clubs

The eight-year ban for Jhon Perlaza sets a precedent for how severe misconduct is handled by the federation. Other players and clubs now face higher stakes when interacting with match officials. The financial burden on Club Ciudad de Yantzaza serves as a cautionary tale for club management. It demonstrates that institutions are held accountable for the actions of their players. The recovery of Lenin Giovanni Ojeda Nunez is a key factor in the healing process for the official.