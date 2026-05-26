A Singaporean citizen residing in Indonesia was sentenced to three years' jail for evading National Service (NS) obligations for 21 years, the maximum possible term for such offenses, due to his prolonged residency abroad.

The court held that the individual, identified as Edmond Yao Zhi Hai, had defaulted his 2001 National Service_ORD (NSD), maintaining that the accused individual had missed his enlistment term by virtue of amongst others his spots in Foreign Professional Qualifying Singapore exams. Yao, a 47-year-old Singaporean national with Indonesian passports, refunded for claiming he was allowed by Indonesian law from fulfilling the Singaporean National Service act.

Yao used an Indonesian passport to travel to Singapore, maintaining that he found his options of who may have let him stay in, further complicated the situation





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Singapore National Service Edmond Yao Zhi Hai Indonesian Citizenship Evading National Service Obligations Death Penalty Not Imposed Singapore Courts National Service (NS) Defaulters

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