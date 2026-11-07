Egypt Sacks Hossam Hassan Appoints Ali Maher As New Head Coach

Egyptian Football Association replaces Hossam Hassan with Ali Maher following World Cup round of 16 exit. Details on the coaching change and upcoming fixtures.

The Egyptian Football Association confirmed on Saturday that it has terminated the tenure of head coach Hossam Hassan. Ali Maher has been immediately appointed as his successor to lead the national team into the future.

Decision Process Behind Coaching Change

The Egyptian Football Association stated that the decision to part ways with Hossam Hassan followed a comprehensive review of recent events surrounding the team. This administrative move comes despite the fact that Hassan had recently renewed his contract through the year 2030. The renewal occurred after he guided Egypt to the round of 16 stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 held in the United States.

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During the global tournament held in July 2026, Egypt achieved historic success by reaching the knockout stages. The team secured its first World Cup victory against New Zealand and then advanced by defeating Australia on penalties in the round of 32. However, the campaign concluded in Atlanta on July 7 when Egypt lost 3-2 to Argentina after squandering an earlier lead.

Controversy Surrounding Mohamed Salah Substitution

Significant scrutiny emerged during a Nations Cup qualifier in September when Hassan substituted star player Mohamed Salah in the 60th minute of a goalless home draw against Angola. The tactical decision drew criticism from fans and media observers who expected the talisman to play the full match. Following the substitution, Salah left the national team camp entirely.

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The Egyptian Football Association explained that Salah avoided playing on artificial pitches, which were used for the upcoming match against South Sudan. This conflict between player preference and stadium conditions contributed to the internal tensions that preceded the coaching change. Hassan had also faced a three-match ban from FIFA after criticizing the referee following the loss to Argentina.

Ali Maher Takes Charge of National Team

The board officially appointed Ali Maher as the new head coach for the coming period. Maher brings experience from a successful spell managing Ceramica Cleopatra, a top-tier club in the Egyptian league. His appointment signals a desire for fresh tactical perspectives as the team looks to rebuild momentum.

Hossam Hassan departs the national team setup with a record of 21 wins, 10 draws, and 7 losses in 38 matches in charge. He is 60 years old and leaves behind a legacy of reaching the World Cup round of 16, a significant milestone for Egyptian football. The Egyptian Football Association thanked Hassan for his efforts during his time in charge and wished him success in the next stage of his career.

Future Competitions And Team Development

Ali Maher now faces the challenge of integrating new tactical strategies with the existing squad. The national team must prepare for upcoming international fixtures while addressing the controversy that surrounded the previous coaching regime. The transition aims to restore stability and focus within the camp ahead of crucial qualifiers.

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The Egyptian Football Association board continues to monitor the team's performance closely as they navigate the post-World Cup era. Fans and analysts are watching to see how Maher handles the pressure of representing one of Africa's most historic footballing nations. The new era begins immediately as the team prepares for its next assigned matches.