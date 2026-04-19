Eight Children Dead in Shreveport Domestic Violence Shooting; Gunman Killed by Police

A domestic violence incident in Shreveport, Louisiana, resulted in the deaths of eight children and two other individuals injured. The suspected gunman was killed by police after a carjacking and ensuing pursuit.

A horrifying shooting incident in Shreveport, Louisiana, has left a devastating toll, with eight children losing their lives in what authorities are characterizing as a suspected case of domestic violence . The perpetrator, whose identity has not yet been released, was ultimately killed by law enforcement officers following a pursuit that concluded with a fatal confrontation.

The extent of the crime scene is significant, encompassing multiple residences. Police Corporal Chris Bordelon described the area under investigation as extensive, spanning between two primary homes, with a third property also being meticulously examined by investigators.

In addition to the children who perished, two other individuals sustained injuries from gunfire, though their current medical status remains undisclosed.

This tragic event unfolds against a backdrop of increasing gun violence in the United States, a nation where firearms are widely accessible. The summer months, and particularly the period surrounding the Fourth of July holiday, have historically seen a rise in violent incidents and mass shootings, often making it one of the deadliest times of the year.

The Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, whose district includes Shreveport, expressed his profound sorrow over the event, labeling it a heartbreaking tragedy via a statement on social media.

The sequence of events leading to the gunman's death involved the carjacking of a vehicle and a subsequent chase by law enforcement. The assailant was killed when officers returned fire. Corporal Bordelon indicated that investigators believe the deceased individual was the sole perpetrator of the shootings across the affected locations, reinforcing the initial assessment of the incident as a domestic disturbance.

The mayor of Shreveport, Tom Arceneaux, addressed the community with deep sadness, stating that it was a terrible morning for the city and that all residents would mourn with the victims.

The proliferation of firearms in the United States contributes to a persistent problem of gun violence, resulting in thousands of fatalities annually. This latest incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges in addressing gun violence and its devastating consequences on communities.





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Shreveport Shooting Louisiana Violence Domestic Violence Mass Shooting Gun Violence

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Record number of Rohingya refugees died at sea last year, UNHCR saysGENEVA – Nearly 900 Rohingya refugees were reported missing or dead in the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal in 2025, making it the deadliest year on record for the route, the United Nations refugee agency said on Friday (April 17).More than one in seven of the estimated 6,500 Rohingya refugees who attempted the sea crossing last year were reported...

Read more »

MyFirst Camera Insta Lux brings dye-sub photo printing to kids' camerasMyFirst has launched the Camera Insta Lux in Singapore, which appears to be the first kids' camera to use dye-sublimation photo printing.Here's the thing about children's tech. It's not that children grow older (well, they do), but many products seem built in ways that make obsolescence inevitable.

Read more »

Mass shooting in Ukraine's capital leaves 6 dead before police shot and killed the gunmanKYIV, Ukraine - A gunman wielding an automatic weapon killed six people and barricaded himself inside a supermarket with hostages in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on Saturday (April 18), before he was shot and killed by police, authorities said.At least 14 people were wounded and taken to hospital.

Read more »

Indonesian Rights Commission Investigates Civilian Deaths in Papua Military OperationIndonesia's National Commission on Human Rights is investigating the deaths of 12 civilians, including women and children, during a military operation against the TPNPB-OPM rebel group in Papua. The commission stated that any operation resulting in civilian casualties is unjustifiable and a violation of human rights.

Read more »

Elon Musk Answers Dying Teen's Final QuestionsTech billionaire Elon Musk fulfilled the last wish of a 15-year-old cancer patient, Liv Perrotto, by answering her handwritten list of eight questions before her passing. The questions covered topics ranging from Musk's business ventures to his personal interests, including his plans for a Tesla Diner, favorite anime, and involvement with AI.

Read more »

Singaporean Accountant Grapples with Dead-End Job and Financial ConcernsA single parent in their 30s, working in a stable but unfulfilling accounting role in Singapore, is seeking advice on how to navigate a career crossroads. With a monthly salary below S$4,000 and a lack of growth opportunities, they are questioning whether to seek a new job with higher pay and career progression or stay to gain more experience, especially considering their resume's history of short stints at SMEs.

Read more »