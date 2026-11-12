Eight teenagers aged 12 to 15 arrested over Hougang prank disturbances

Eight male teenagers aged 12 to 15 were arrested on Nov 12 over public nuisance incidents at a Hougang Avenue 8 residential unit between September and November. Four other male teenagers are assisting with investigations.

Eight male teenagers aged between 12 and 15 were arrested on Thursday, November 12, over a series of public nuisance incidents linked to a prank in Hougang.

The arrests followed repeated late-night disturbances at a residential unit along Hougang Avenue 8. Between September and November, the Singapore Police Force received several reports of public nuisance at the unit. Preliminary investigations found that the teenagers had participated in a prank that was publicised online. On multiple occasions, the teenagers visited the unit late at night, knocking on the door and windows before fleeing.

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Police Identify Teenagers Through Surveillance

Police said this caused distress and annoyance to the occupants and neighbours. Officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division identified the teenagers involved through ground enquiries and with the aid of CCTV footage. The combination of digital evidence and physical surveillance allowed officers to pinpoint those involved. Four other male teenagers are assisting in investigations, and efforts are underway to identify others who may have been involved.

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All 12 teenagers are being investigated for public nuisance. The offence of public nuisance carries a penalty of up to three months jail, a fine of up to S$2,000, or both. Police said they take a serious view of such acts. In a statement issued on November 12, the police warned against participating in online pranks or challenges that may constitute a criminal offence or cause distress to others.

The warning highlights the legal boundaries of social media challenges and the real-world consequences of such actions. The police said they will not hesitate to take firm action against those who blatantly disregard the law. They also urged members of the public to act responsibly and refrain from participating in online pranks or challenges that may constitute a criminal offence or cause distress to others.

Youths Face Legal Process For Nuisance

The arrested youths will now face the legal process as their cases are reviewed by the authorities. Police will continue to gather evidence and coordinate with relevant agencies to ensure that justice is served. Anyone with information relating to such acts may contact the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online. The community plays a vital role in maintaining safety, and residents are encouraged to report suspicious activities or disturbances promptly to ensure swift police intervention.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of respecting residential peace and adhering to the law. While online pranks may seem harmless to some, they can have serious legal repercussions and cause genuine harm to victims. The community hopes for a swift resolution to prevent further incidents in the Hougang area.