Eighteen Chefs Scraps Photo-Requirement for Sick Leave After Employee Backlash

Eighteen Chefs, a Singapore-based eatery chain, has withdrawn a policy requiring employees to submit photos from clinics when taking sick leave, following employee complaints about its fairness and implications. The policy, communicated via WhatsApp, demanded photographic proof alongside medical certificates, sparking immediate negative reactions and concerns about privacy and restrictions on medical access.

Eighteen Chefs , a local eatery chain, has retracted a controversial policy that mandated employees to submit photographic evidence of their presence at a clinic when taking medical leave. The policy, communicated via a memo circulated on the messaging platform WhatsApp, stipulated that staff members seeking sick leave were required to provide a valid medical certificate (MC) alongside a photo taken at the clinic during their consultation.

The memo also explicitly stated that the eatery would not accept MCs issued from teleconsultation clinics. This sudden and unannounced implementation drew significant criticism from employees, who expressed surprise and concern over the perceived unfairness of the requirement. According to reports, the notice, which was issued by the human resource department, was swiftly withdrawn shortly after it came to the attention of the company’s senior management. No employees faced disciplinary action or punishment as a result of the brief-lived policy. \Employee reactions, as reported by Shin Min Daily News, were largely negative. One employee, identified as Alison, who had been with Eighteen Chefs for several years, stated that the policy was issued without any prior warning or explanation. She conveyed the collective sentiment of her colleagues, stating their surprise and feelings of being treated unfairly. The perceived infringement on privacy and the potential for the policy to discourage employees from taking necessary sick leave were major concerns. This directive raised questions about trust and the working environment within the company. Furthermore, the exclusion of medical certificates from teleconsultation clinics was viewed as particularly restrictive, especially given the growing acceptance of telemedicine in healthcare. The policy’s immediate withdrawal was, therefore, seen as a necessary course correction in response to employee feedback and potential legal implications. The incident underscores the importance of clear communication and employee consultation when implementing new workplace policies. The Employment Act in Singapore stipulates that employers must recognize MCs from medical practitioners registered under the Medical Registration Act or Dental Registration Act, which includes those obtained through teleconsultation, making the policy’s initial stance in direct conflict with existing labor regulations. \The withdrawal of the policy followed a swift internal response, highlighting the company’s acknowledgment of the potential issues raised. Despite the retraction, employee concerns persisted, indicating the lasting impact of the policy and the need for reassurance. Alison, while informed of the memo’s withdrawal five days later, reported that her colleagues continued to express apprehension regarding the situation. The incident serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between employer needs and employee rights. The rapid response from the senior management suggests an awareness of these considerations and a desire to maintain a positive and supportive workplace environment. The incident also serves as a case study in the impact of poorly communicated policies. The rapid spread and impact of this policy through social media and other platforms, highlights the speed at which any policy can have a massive impact. The incident has prompted discussions on internal communication protocols and the importance of engaging with employees before enacting significant changes in workplace procedures. This situation has been observed by other organizations on its potential impact on its own businesses and workplace environments. This situation serves as an example of why it is important to clearly outline and communicate any changes or updates in policy to the respective employees.





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