Eisenkot bloc moves to reverse Netanyahu policies as new Knesset sworn in

Gadi Eisenkot's bloc introduced bills to investigate the Oct 7 attacks, set term limits, and repeal judicial changes, while moving to install a new speaker. Netanyahu and Eisenkot both lack the 61 seats needed to form a government.

Israeli politician Gadi Eisenkot, the former military chief tasked with forming a government, pledged on Nov 10 to reverse many of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's policies as the new parliament was sworn in.

The pledge sets the stage for a consequential month of legislative action and coalition negotiations. Eisenkot has up to six weeks to form a government that would end the tenure of Israel's longest-serving prime minister, who has nearly two decades in power. Netanyahu's opponents now control a solid majority in the 120-seat parliament. Eisenkot's Yashar party introduced a series of bills at the start of the legislative session that target Netanyahu and his policies.

Also read To unseat Netanyahu, Israel’s once-unyielding Avigdor Liberman turns to compromise

Eisenkot Launches Legislative Agenda

They include launching an official government-led inquiry into the Hamas-led Oct 7, 2023 attacks, which Netanyahu has long opposed. The bills also set term limits on the position of prime minister and overturn changes the outgoing Netanyahu-led government made to limit the powers of the judiciary. That judicial overhaul had triggered some of Israel's largest-ever protests before being overshadowed by three years of war. It was not immediately clear how quickly or far those bills would advance.

Setting the stage for legislative action, Eisenkot's bloc announced it had enough votes to install a new speaker, Matan Kahana, also a former senior military figure and a senior member of Yashar. The current speaker, Netanyahu ally Amir Ohana, said he had granted a request from 67 Knesset members to hold a vote for his successor on Nov 17, despite my strong opposition to the intention of the emerging coalition.

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The Knesset speaker is a powerful position that determines what bills the Knesset will take up. A vote to appoint Kahana could come as early as this week. The swearing-in ushered in an unusual transitional period in Israeli politics. Netanyahu and his Cabinet remain in power as caretaker, while the new lawmakers can introduce legislation.

Caretaker Limitations on Netanyahu

As caretaker prime minister, Netanyahu faces court-imposed limits on his powers, but he can still pursue appointments and could try to block new legislation. He retains full authority over national security, including the military.

Meanwhile, Eisenkot will meet with party leaders as he works to build a coalition that would likely make him prime minister. If he fails, Israeli President Isaac Herzog is expected to give Netanyahu the next opportunity to form a government. Eisenkot reiterated on Tuesday that his goal was a government that all Israelis could trust, not one that represents only certain factions.

Speaking ahead of the Knesset swearing-in ceremony, he said: We will act for all citizens of Israel, those who voted for us and those who did not, out of deep commitment. Before his swearing-in, he vowed to form a national-emergency government as quickly as possible. Herzog, who has tasked Eisenkot with forming a government, opened the session by urging lawmakers to do everything to avoid a repeat election.

But the tone in the new parliament was immediately tense, with shouting breaking out between lawmakers. Netanyahu, speaking after the inaugural session, reiterated his claim that Arab politicians, who represent a minority comprising 20 percent of Israel's population, cannot be trusted. He attacked Jewish opposition leaders who have signaled a willingness to partner with Arab parties to form a government.

He said: I ask you, are you prepared to be dependent on those whose goal is the destruction of the Jewish state? He made a new push for a national-unity government, saying Israel needed to confront a threat from Iran's clerical government, which has survived two major Israeli bombing campaigns the premier ordered with support from US President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu said: In the very near future, we're going to be confronted by international pressure to accept a nuclear-armed Iran and the preservation of this terror regime that seeks to annihilate us. Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons and both Netanyahu and Trump have previously boasted that its nuclear program was devastated. Eisenkot dismissed the remarks as a shameful exploitation of the occasion, casting them as evidence that Netanyahu was unfit to remain in office for even one more minute.

Netanyahu Faces Opposition and Security Criticism

He also called Netanyahu's speech divisive and hate-filled, adding: I am now even more convinced that he is unfit to remain in office for even one more minute. Eisenkot later said he had cancelled a meeting with Netanyahu's Likud party planned for Nov 11 because of the speech. Yashar said the premier does not want unity and accused him of prioritizing his own political survival.

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With his political survival on the line, and facing potential jail time if convicted on corruption charges after he is out of power, Netanyahu appeared to acknowledge a shifting diplomatic reality after US Democrats soundly defeated Trump in midterm elections last week on the back of anger over the war. A governing coalition without Netanyahu could leave him politically vulnerable as he faces an ongoing corruption trial and possible findings of security failures in the lead-up to the Oct 7 attacks.

Eisenkot has left open the possibility of partnering with Arab parties if they meet several conditions, including accepting Israel's identity as a Jewish state and declaring Hamas a terrorist group. His core bloc has 48 seats, but would achieve a majority if the 19 Arab-Israeli lawmakers either enter the government or, more likely, vote for it without joining.

Eisenkot's choice for speaker is expected to sail through thanks to support from Arab-Israeli lawmakers, whose ranks grew to historic highs due to anger over Netanyahu's far-right government. But Avigdor Liberman, a right-wing member of Eisenkot's bloc, has refused to serve in a government that relies on Arab-majority parties.

Shunning Arab-Israelis, Liberman has instead proposed an alliance with ultra-Orthodox Jews, despite his years of bitter denunciations of the community for its singular priority on maintaining an exemption from mandatory military service. The two ultra-Orthodox parties hold 13 seats. United Torah Judaism, which has seven, has stopped short of recommitting to Netanyahu, leaving him with 46 seats. Neither Eisenkot nor Netanyahu have the 61 votes needed to form a government.

A number of Arab-Israeli lawmakers, descendants of Palestinians who stayed after Israel's creation in 1948, left the opening session on Nov 10 during the national anthem so as to avoid standing for it. Liberman posted news of the walkout on social media, writing: You want to form a government with them? Far-right caretaker national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir loudly heckled Yousef Jabareen, leader of the Arab-majority Joint List, during the session.

Ben Gvir, a Netanyahu ally, shouted: Who is he pledging allegiance to, Hamas? Order was later restored. Mansour Abbas, leader of the Arab-Israeli party Raam, generally seen as more moderate, promised to work to replace the Netanyahu government, saying: We aspire to be part of the solution. Netanyahu has sought to undermine the certified election results after his bloc fell short of a majority.

He has repeated unsubstantiated claims that Arab-led parties stole the elections. In his speech following Tuesday's ceremony, he said: They're going to promise you the moon and the stars but one minute after, God forbid, they form a government run by the left, all of those promises will vanish.