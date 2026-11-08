Herzog Taps Eisenkot to Form Israeli Government After Deadlocked Election

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has tasked former military chief Gadi Eisenkot with forming a government after the October 27 election left neither side with a majority. Eisenkot has 28 days to build a coalition, with a possible 14-day extension.

Israel i President Isaac Herzog announced on Saturday, November 7, 2026, that he will task former military chief Gadi Eisenkot with forming the country's next government.

The decision followed a deadlocked October 27 election in which neither side secured a majority in the 120-seat Knesset. Herzog said that after consultations with all parties during the week, he would grant Eisenkot the first chance to form a government. The formal appointment will take place in an official ceremony on Sunday at the president's residence in Jerusalem, Herzog's office said.

Also read Israel's President Taps Opposition Candidate Gadi Eisenkot to Form Government

Eisenkot Named To Form Next Government

A spokesperson said President Herzog has invited Eisenkot to the President's Residence where he will be tasked with forming the government tomorrow. Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party, was recommended by parties representing 67 lawmakers, as opposed to 46 for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc.

The recommendations for Eisenkot included members of Israel's Arab minority, whose seat haul soared in the election on the back of anger against Netanyahu, as well as right-leaning segments of the opposition that are against relying on Arab votes. Eisenkot has declined to join forces with Arab parties, with whose support he would have a majority, but Arab leaders still nominated him, giving him the most endorsements.

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Eisenkot, who later pledged to do everything to form a new government, was recommended by 67 lawmakers. In his first reaction to the announcement, Eisenkot wrote on X: Now is the time to form a national emergency government. I will do everything to ensure we are worthy. His Yashar party urged Netanyahu's allies and members of his Likud party to form a unity government led by Eisenkot and to publicly announce the dissolution of their alliance with the extremists.

Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving leader, is fighting to stay in office after his religious-nationalist coalition lost its majority but still emerged as the largest bloc. Likud won the most seats of any single party with 27, but Netanyahu's wider coalition garnered only 53 seats, short of the 61-seat majority. Eisenkot's Yashar party emerged as the second-largest with 21 seats, while his coalition spanning four centre-left to right-wing Jewish-led parties won just 48 seats.

Netanyahu Warns Against Arab Coalition Alliance

Two parties representing Israel's Arab minority won an unprecedented 19 seats. The incumbent premier said on Saturday that a potential coalition between opposition parties and Arab lists, which he called Islamists, would dismantle the State of Israel from within. He urged the formation of a unity government comprising all the Zionist parties that want to safeguard our state. Netanyahu has already called for a unity government, but the opposition has stood firm on removing him first.

He has attacked opposition leaders for even considering working with Israeli Arabs, descendants of Palestinians who stayed after the creation of Israel in 1948. Eisenkot, 66, is a son of Moroccan immigrants and would be the country's first prime minister from Israel's Mizrahi community, Jews who trace their roots to the Middle East and North Africa. Reserved and media-shy, he only entered politics in 2022.

He briefly served in Netanyahu's wartime cabinet following Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack on Israel before returning to the opposition. From opposition, he publicly rebuked Netanyahu over his leadership, including his management of the military campaign in Gaza, and has sworn he would not serve in government with him. Eisenkot's public standing is bound up with the personal price his family has paid since 2023: a son and two nephews were killed fighting in Gaza.

He highlighted his security credentials on the campaign trail, citing his Dahiyeh doctrine of responding to attacks with disproportionate force, which he deployed as a commander during Israel's 2006 war with Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon. Eisenkot has criticised settler violence against Palestinians, which has surged since 2023, raising tensions in Israel's ties with Western states. He opposes Netanyahu's far-right coalition partners Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, who have both faced sanctions by some Western countries for inciting violence against Palestinians.

Eisenkot Faces Three Unlikely Pathways To Power

Weeks of protracted negotiations are expected to follow Eisenkot's nomination. He has 28 days to try to forge a government, with a possible 14-day extension. His potential pathways to power include trying to form a minority government with Arab support from the outside; forming a coalition with ultra-Orthodox parties that he and his allies have shunned in the past; or forging a unity government with Netanyahu. Analysts say all three options are unlikely to take shape.

If Eisenkot fails, another candidate can try, and if that candidate fails, parliament can nominate another. There is a deadline of around 100 days. If no one succeeds, another election is held. The opposition bloc led by Eisenkot has opened the door to a once improbable alliance with ultra-Orthodox Jews, which could give it the numbers to form a coalition.

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Opposition bloc member Avigdor Liberman, a former Netanyahu aide turned fierce critic who nonetheless shares his hawkish views on the Palestinians, has made clear he will not sit with Eisenkot if he relies on Israeli-Arab votes. But on Friday, Liberman, a staunch secularist whose support base initially was Russian-speaking immigrants, made a U-turn on another group he had shunned.

Opposition Leader Opens Door To Ultra-Orthodox Deal

He said he was open to discussions on a law that would enshrine an exemption for ultra-Orthodox Jews from mandatory military service. Liberman and another opposition leader, Naftali Bennett, had made closing the exemption a core campaign promise and had viscerally criticised ultra-Orthodox Jews as burdens on the state. This responded to wide resentment by other Israelis at a time when reservists are serving multiple tours in Gaza and Lebanon.

Eisenkot has proposed requiring national service for all Israelis but allowing citizens to choose a civilian option rather than the military, opening the door to integrating the ultra-Orthodox. On Friday, Eisenkot said it was urgent to replace Netanyahu, calling him a threat to the very existence of Israeli democracy.

Herzog, originally from Israel's now-defunct left-wing Labour Party but who has a non-partisan role and has forged a working relationship with Netanyahu, has signalled he would like to explore a national unity government that would seek to bring together Jewish Israelis from across the political spectrum. Pressure for a unity government could build if Netanyahu follows through on threats to resume war on Iran, although US President Donald Trump has not given the green light.

Netanyahu, who has led Israel on and off for nearly two decades and guided its sharply rightward turn in recent years, faces corruption charges and potentially jail if he leaves office. He also faces an arrest warrant over the Gaza war from the International Criminal Court, whose authority he rejects. The country is deeply polarised by Netanyahu's hard-right rule and worn down by three years of war.

Herzog's largely ceremonial role involves nominating a candidate to form a coalition after elections. Following his appointment, Eisenkot will have 28 days to come up with the 61 votes needed for a government. If he comes up short, Herzog can provide a 14-day extension before he has to offer the mandate to someone else. If neither side succeeds, Israel will head to fresh elections.

The country held five elections between 2019 and 2022 due to repeated deadlocks.