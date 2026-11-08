Eisenkot Tasks to Form Government Amid Israeli Political Deadlock

Gadi Eisenkot begins 28-day mandate to form coalition after Oct 27 elections. Key stakeholders like Netanyahu and Lieberman outline constraints and demands for national unity.

Former Israeli military chief Gadi Eisenkot officially began his mandate on November 8, 2026, to form a new coalition government following the October 27 parliamentary elections. Israeli President Isaac Herzog handed Eisenkot the task on Sunday at the presidential residence, marking the start of a critical period for the State of Israel. Eisenkot described the political landscape as extraordinarily complex and urgent, emphasizing that the nation is approaching a point of no return.

Mechanisms of Government Formation Process

Eisenkot now has a strict 28-day deadline to gather support from lawmakers in the 120-seat Knesset. This period includes a potential 14-day extension if necessary. The primary goal is to construct a national emergency government that can withstand immense challenges, including external threats from Iran and internal needs for peace negotiations with Lebanon. Herzog cited the immediate need for leadership that commands public trust during this vulnerable democratic moment. If Eisenkot fails to secure a majority, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will likely receive the opportunity to form a government next. Should Netanyahu also fail, the country may face new elections.

Also read Israel's President Taps Opposition Candidate Gadi Eisenkot to Form Government

Stakeholder Positions on Coalition Building

Several major political figures have already outlined their conditions for participation. Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party won the most seats with 27 in the Knesset, but his broader religious-nationalist coalition only secured 53 seats, falling short of the 61 required for a majority. Netanyahu called for a unity government of all Zionist parties but explicitly ruled out coalitions involving Arab parties. He gave no indication of willingness to serve under Eisenkot's leadership. Avigdor Lieberman, head of the Israel Our Home party, similarly ruled out unity with Netanyahu or minority governments backed by Arab parties. However, Lieberman softened his stance on ultra-Orthodox parties if they support military service laws.

Impact on Israeli Democracy and Security Policy

The election results from October 27 have created a fractured political landscape requiring creative solutions. Eisenkot's Yashar party emerged as the second-largest force with 21 seats. His broader coalition of four centre-left to right-wing Jewish-led parties won only 48 seats combined. Two Arab minority parties achieved an unprecedented 19 seats, representing 21 percent of the population. Eisenkot stated that forming a government requires unconventional political steps and adherence to specific principles. These include recognizing Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, implementing national service for all to expand military ranks, and committing to destroying Hamas's military and governing capacity.

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Strategic Pathways and Potential Obstacles

Eisenkot faces formidable obstacles in navigating the current political divide. His potential pathways include forming a minority government with Arab party support for key issues, a coalition with ultra-Orthodox parties he previously shunned, or a unity government with Netanyahu. Herzog noted that Eisenkot received clear support from a majority of lawmakers regarding his ability to win Knesset confidence. The urgency stems from the need to address the threat of Iranian attacks and progress toward peace in Gaza. Eisenkot insists that a new government must win a large majority to ensure stability. The coming weeks will determine whether Israel can form a cohesive administration or face prolonged political uncertainty.

Next Steps for Legislative Approval

The immediate focus is on Eisenkot's negotiations with various parliamentary factions. He plans to invite all parties that meet his core principles to join the effort. The process involves intense bargaining over military service laws and security policies. President Herzog's decision to appoint Eisenkot first reflects a strategic assessment of the current political odds. The timeline is rigid, with the initial 28 days serving as the primary window for agreement. Any delay risks triggering the next phase of government formation or new elections. The outcome will significantly impact Israel's domestic stability and international relations.