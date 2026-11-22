Fausto Isidro Meza Flores captured in Guasave, Sinaloa after violent clash. Operation kills 11, highlights US-Mexico coordination and cartel power struggles in northern Mexico.

Mexican authorities captured Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as El Chapo Isidro, in the city of Guasave on Saturday, November 21, 2026. The high-profile arrest triggered a violent confrontation that killed at least 11 people. Mexican soldiers and US forces coordinated the operation to detain one of the FBI's most wanted fugitives.

High-Intensity Firefight in Guasave Sinaloa

The capture of Fausto Isidro Meza Flores ignited a heavy gunfight that began around 7pm local time on Friday. Residents in the 290,000-person municipality of Guasave reported hearing intense gunfire and seeing military helicopters flying overhead. Drones and armed helicopters opened fire on key locations across the city as cartel gunmen retaliated against the military presence.

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Violence spread rapidly through the streets. Videos circulated online showed civilians screaming and fleeing gunfire during a baseball game. Burning cars, trucks, and businesses blocked major roads. Firefighter Paola Sanchez reported that thousands of residents took shelter in grocery stores and other buildings to escape the crossfire. The Mexican army and National Guard special forces could not extract Meza Flores until 4am on Saturday due to at least ten roadblocks erected by criminal groups.

Cartel Leadership and US Intelligence Cooperation

Fausto Isidro Meza Flores rose through the ranks to lead the Beltran Leyva cartel before forming his own group, the Meza-Flores Transnational Criminal Organisation. He was also a key ally to Los Mayos, a faction of the Sinaloa Cartel. The Trump administration designated Los Mayos as a foreign terrorist organisation last year. He held a spot on the FBI's 10 most wanted fugitives list with a US$5 million reward for his capture.

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Mexico's government stated that intelligence provided by the Trump administration helped authorities locate and detain Meza Flores. However, officials provided few details regarding how Mexican and US agencies coordinated the detention. The United States had long sought his arrest due to charges involving drug trafficking to the US and illegal firearm possession. His arrest represents a significant blow to the cartel's operations in northern Mexico.

Aftermath Violence and Security Response

The Mexican Defence Ministry confirmed that seven alleged cartel gunmen and four Mexican soldiers were killed during the operation. A total of eight individuals were detained alongside Meza Flores. Video footage from the ministry showed him being marched by heavily armed soldiers onto a military aircraft. He was flown to Mexico City to appear before prosecutors on Saturday afternoon.

The immediate aftermath left an uneasy calm over Guasave. Burned-out trucks continued to line the highway between Guamuchil and Guasave. Several Oxxo convenience stores were completely burned down. Mexican Security Secretary Omar Garcia Harfuch announced that armed forces would remain deployed in Sinaloa state to protect civilians. He expressed sorrow over the loss of the four soldiers who died in the clash.

Political Pressure and Future Violence Risks

US President Donald Trump has pressured the Mexican government to aggressively target criminal groups. The US and Mexican governments celebrated the arrest as a major security win. However, experts warned that removing cartel leaders often triggers further violence. This capture occurs during an ongoing power struggle between warring cartel factions in the region. The instability in Sinaloa is likely to intensify as rival groups fight for control.

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Residents continued to clean up the debris from the overnight battle on Saturday. Alma Camacho, a local journalist, described the violence as spreading throughout the entire city. Fire crews waited until Saturday morning to begin assessing damage to businesses and vehicles. The operation demonstrates the increasing capability of joint US-Mexico intelligence efforts to dismantle high-value cartel targets.