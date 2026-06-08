Elderly Jaywalking Surge Drives Singapore Road Deaths to Decade High

Rising jaywalking among seniors contributes to record traffic fatalities in Singapore, with elderly pedestrian deaths doubling in 2025. Analysis of incident patterns, official data, and community attitudes reveals a dangerous complacency and urgent calls for cultural change.

An elderly man nearly suffered a fatal accident while jaywalking on Serangoon Avenue 3 on May 20. The man initially stopped to avoid a passing yellow taxi but continued crossing without noticing an oncoming motorcycle, forcing him to halt abruptly to avoid a collision.

This incident reflects a growing and dangerous trend in Singapore: elderly pedestrians routinely ignoring traffic laws and risking their lives for convenience. Recent data reveals a sharp increase in both jaywalking offenses and fatalities among seniors, prompting authorities and media to heighten warnings about road safety. Traffic deaths in Singapore reached a 10-year high of 149 in 2025, up from 141 in 2016 and 142 in 2024.

The number of elderly pedestrians who died in accidents more than doubled from 11 in 2024 to 27 in 2025, with all victims being pedestrians. Offenses for jaywalking have also risen significantly; 1,421 people were caught in 2025 compared to 1,591 in 2024, far exceeding the annual average of about 1,000 from 2021 to 2023. Fines are typically $50, but serious cases can lead to court charges, up to three months jail, and fines of $1,000.

Under Singapore law, jaywalking includes crossing within 50 meters of a designated crossing, ignoring traffic signals, or climbing over railings. Field observations by The Straits Times in May found dozens of elderly jaywalkers each half hour in various neighborhoods: about 22 in Novena, 18 in Serangoon, 20 in Yishun, and three in Jurong East. Interviews revealed a mindset of convenience and defiance.

An 85-year-old woman in Novena crossed four lanes near Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital daily, stating the official crossing 40 meters away was too far: "I'm lazy, you see. I don't want to walk.

" A 73-year-old Yishun resident said drivers should be responsible for avoiding collisions and declared, "I'm not afraid of anything at this age. " A 77-year-old from Jurong East claimed she could outrun traffic, saying, "I know it's risky, but I'm impatient. I'm still very fit and can run.

" Medical experts emphasize the heightened vulnerability of seniors. Teo Li-Tserng of Tan Tock Seng Hospital Trauma Centre noted that since 2024, nearly half of injured pedestrians treated at the centre were aged 65 and above. The elderly suffer more severe injuries-bone fractures, head trauma, multiple rib breaks-due to frailty and slower reaction times, which reduce their ability to brace for impact.

A past case involving a pedestrian killed during a red signal at Aljunied Road illustrated how following other jaywalkers can lead to fatal misjudgment. Singapore has implemented measures like the Silver Zone Scheme (since 2014) with calmer road designs and lower speed limits, and the Green Man+ initiative (since 2009) that grants seniors extra crossing time via concession cards.

However, a police spokesman stressed that enforcement alone is insufficient; a cultural shift is needed. Many jaywalkers operate under a false sense of safety, assuming drivers will see them or yield. The spokeswoman urged the public to speak up and set an example, declaring road safety a collective responsibility. Without widespread behavioral change, elderly pedestrian deaths are likely to continue rising despite existing infrastructure and penalties





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Elderly Pedestrians Jaywalking Traffic Accidents Singapore Road Safety Senior Citizens Traffic Deaths Pedestrian Safety Silver Zone Scheme Green Man+ Fines Police Enforcement

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Elderly Singaporeans Risk Lives by Jaywalking Amid Rising Road FatalitiesA surge in senior pedestrians ignoring crossings has contributed to a sharp increase in traffic deaths, prompting calls for stronger enforcement and public awareness.

Read more »

Singapore Emerges as Preferred Destination for Gold Storage Amid Global Geopolitical ShiftsSingapore is becoming a sought-after hub for gold storage as central banks from India, Indonesia, Vietnam and other countries seek secure alternatives amid rising geopolitical tensions. The city-state's neutrality, rule of law, and strong infrastructure are key draws, though experts stress the need for clearer regulations on ownership and access to sustain growth.

Read more »

Surge in Singapore Developers Exceeding Top Green Building StandardsPrivate sector demand for Singapore's highest green building certifications has risen by up to 30 percent, driven by investments in energy-efficient technologies like mass timber and district cooling to cut costs and emissions, aligning with national sustainability goals.

Read more »

China's e-commerce export engine falters as jet fuel costs surgeChina's e-commerce export engine is faltering due to surging jet fuel costs and weak demand from lower-income consumers in the West linked to the Iran war. The business models of big online platforms like Temu, Shein, and AliExpress are under pressure, and exports have fallen for the fifth consecutive month.

Read more »