Elderly Malaysian Man Seeks Help for Late Wife's Funeral Expenses

An elderly Malaysian man appeals for public donations to afford his late wife's funeral, sharing his story via activist Kuan Chee Heng. The plea highlights poverty among the elderly in Malaysia.

An elderly man in Malaysia is appealing for public donations to cover the funeral expenses of his late wife, Too Moi, who passed away at the age of 78.

The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, shared his plight through prominent social activist Kuan Chee Heng, widely known as Uncle Kentang. In a heartfelt plea, the man stated that he does not even have money for a haircut, let alone the funds to cremate his wife and give her a dignified farewell. He expressed deep gratitude to kind-hearted Malaysians and asked for help to scatter her ashes at sea.

The story was posted on Kuan's Facebook page on Friday, May 29, and quickly gained traction, with many netizens offering condolences and financial support. Donations are being channeled through Kuan's charity organisation via a CIMB bank account or Touch 'n Go eWallet, with the reference 'Too Moi Funeral.

' Some users suggested that any excess funds should be used to buy the man food and provide him a haircut, reflecting the community's empathy. Others questioned the absence of family members, highlighting the loneliness faced by some elderly in poverty. This incident sheds light on the broader issue of poverty in Malaysia, especially among the elderly, who often lack savings or family support.

According to Tatler Asia, Kuan Chee Heng is the founder of Community Policy Malaysia, a crime prevention NGO, and earned the nickname Uncle Kentang from giving out provisions like potatoes in his early charity work. In 2025, the Department of Statistics Malaysia reported an absolute poverty rate of 5.1 percent, with the highest rates in Sabah and Kelantan. The average poverty line income was RM2,705 (S$868) in 2024, underscoring the financial struggles of many households.

The elderly man's story is a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by those living on the margins, where even basic needs like haircuts become luxuries. Kuan's appeal for donations is part of his ongoing efforts to assist the underprivileged, and the public response has been heartening. Many netizens have sent messages of support, with one saying, 'Done... please do buy him food and provide haircut for him if there is any additional funds received.

' Another user commented, 'Hope my small act can help them. Maybe can help uncle with haircut if there is extra.

' The collective empathy highlights a community rallying together to ensure dignity in death for those who had little in life. This case also raises questions about the adequacy of social safety nets for the elderly in Malaysia. While the government provides some assistance, it often falls short for those without family or savings. The elderly man's situation is not isolated; many older Malaysians struggle to afford basic necessities, let alone unexpected costs like funeral expenses.

Kuan's charity work fills a critical gap, but the incident calls for broader policy discussions on elderly welfare and poverty alleviation. As of now, the funeral arrangements for Too Moi are underway thanks to public generosity, but the story continues to resonate as a testament to both human kindness and systemic challenges





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