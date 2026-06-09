Elderly Man Arrested for Public Drunkenness Near Hougang MRT Station After Refusing to Move for Over an Hour

A 71-year-old man was arrested on June 5 near Hougang MRT station for public drunkenness. He lay on the ground after collapsing and refused assistance from paramedics and police, leading to a stand-off lasting over an hour. Witnesses reported he was cursing and unable to stand.

A 71-year-old man was arrested on the afternoon of June 5 after being found drunk near Hougang MRT station, causing a disruption that lasted over an hour.

The incident occurred on a walkway adjacent to the station, where the elderly man had collapsed and sustained scrapes on his arm. Despite the arrival of paramedics and police officers, the man refused to move from his position on the ground, remaining prone and unable to stand steadily. Bystanders reported that he was cursing loudly and appeared disoriented, prompting calls for an ambulance and police assistance.

The man's refusal to cooperate led to a stand-off that stretched beyond 60 minutes, as officers attempted to persuade him to accept medical help and vacate the area. Eventually, he was arrested for public drunkenness and taken to the hospital in a conscious state for further evaluation. Witnesses described the scene as chaotic and concerning.

A member of the public, surnamed Chen, told local media that she was passing by when she saw several police officers escorting the elderly man outside the station. The man was bent over, with his head bowed to the floor, and was unable to support his own weight even with the officers holding his arms.

Another witness, surnamed Cai, stated that he initially called an ambulance after the man collapsed onto the ground, noting that the man had sustained visible scrapes on his arm from the fall. Cai added that the man struggled to balance himself when he attempted to stand up, and once on his feet, he quickly sank back to the ground.

The witness expressed frustration that the elderly man remained non-compliant for such an extended period, causing a public disturbance and delaying traffic in the area. The arrest highlights the strict enforcement of public drunkenness laws in Singapore, where individuals found intoxicated in public spaces can face legal consequences. Under the Penal Code, public drunkenness is considered a disorderly conduct offense, and offenders may be fined or imprisoned depending on the severity of the disruption.

In this case, the elderly man's behavior not only posed a risk to his own safety but also inconvenienced members of the public and emergency responders. Authorities emphasized that such incidents are taken seriously, as they can lead to accidents or escalate into more dangerous situations. The man's family was notified, and he was later released with a warning or charged, according to standard procedure.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible alcohol consumption and the need to seek help when intoxicated, rather than refusing assistance and creating public disturbances





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Public Drunkenness Hougang MRT Elderly Man Arrest Singapore Police Public Order

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