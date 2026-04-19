Elderly Man Arrested in Triple Shooting Incident in Johor

Authorities in Malaysia have apprehended a 71-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting that resulted in the deaths of three people in Kota Tinggi, Johor. Preliminary investigations suggest the motive may stem from personal debts and the incident is not believed to be linked to terrorism or organized crime.

A 71-year-old man is in custody following a fatal shooting that claimed the lives of three individuals in Kota Tinggi , Johor, on Sunday, April 19. Authorities were alerted to the incident at approximately 1:30 PM after receiving reports of gunfire at a local restaurant.

According to Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad, the victims, comprising two Malaysian men and a foreign woman, ranged in age from 37 to 63. Preliminary findings suggest the victims were fatally shot with a shotgun. They were pronounced deceased at the scene of the crime.

Initial police inquiries have indicated that the shooting is not linked to any acts of terrorism or organized crime. The investigation is ongoing, and police are exploring the possibility that personal debts may have been a motivating factor.

Further reports from Malaysian media outlet New Straits Times indicate that the suspect, after firing the shots, departed the scene and proceeded to another restaurant where he reportedly sat down. Police Chief Rahaman also disclosed that the arrested suspect has no prior criminal history and possessed a valid firearms license at the time of the incident. The investigation aims to meticulously reconstruct the events leading up to the tragedy and establish a definitive motive.





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