Elderly man charged for abusive emails to MP and town council staff

A 72‑year‑old will be tried on June 11 for sending threatening and defamatory emails to a Marsiling‑Yew Tee MP and town‑council employee, facing up to $5,000 in fines and a year in jail.

A seventy‑two‑year‑old Singaporean will appear before the Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 11 June, facing charges of using abusive language toward public officials. The police investigation revealed that between 19 August and 6 October of last year the man sent a series of emails to a Member of Parliament representing the Marsiling‑Yew Tee Group Representation Constituency and to a staff member of the Marsiling‑Yew Tee Town Council .

In those messages he alleged that the MP and the council employee were engaged in unlawful activities and he directed a number of vulgar and threatening remarks at them. The police statement indicated that this is not the first time the suspect has been scrutinised for similar conduct; he was previously investigated under the Protection from Harassment Act for harassment aimed at the same elected representative and town‑council worker.

The earlier probe did not result in formal charges, but it established a pattern of intimidation and verbal abuse directed at public servants. Under Singapore law, the offence of using abusive language towards a public servant carries a maximum fine of $5,000, a possible jail term of up to twelve months, or both, should the accused be convicted.

The authorities stressed that any person who wishes to raise concerns about municipal services or public administration should do so through the proper official channels, such as the town council's feedback portals, parliamentary questions, or formal complaints to the relevant ministries. They reiterated that the police have a zero‑tolerance stance on harassment of officers and staff who perform essential community functions, and that repeated violations will be met with swift legal action to protect the integrity of public service.

The case highlights the balance that must be struck between the right to free expression and the need to safeguard public officials from intimidation. While citizens are encouraged to engage actively with their representatives and hold them accountable, the law draws a clear line at personal attacks, threats, and defamatory statements that aim to undermine the officials' ability to serve.

Legal experts note that the Protection from Harassment Act provides a flexible framework to address a wide range of abusive conduct, ranging from online trolling to repeated unwanted communications. As the court hearing approaches, the 72‑year‑old defendant faces the prospect of a criminal conviction that could carry both a financial penalty and imprisonment, underscoring the seriousness with which Singapore treats harassment of public officers





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