Elderly Man Dies After Collision with Garbage Truck in Bukit Panjang

A 69-year-old man died on Saturday, April 25th, after being struck by a garbage truck in Bukit Panjang, Singapore. A 39-year-old truck driver has been arrested for careless driving. The incident occurred along Senja Close, and the victim was pronounced dead at Woodlands Hospital.

A tragic incident unfolded in Bukit Panjang , Singapore , on Saturday, April 25th, resulting in the death of a 69-year-old man following a collision with a garbage truck .

The accident occurred along Senja Close at approximately 8:25 am, prompting a swift response from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF). Authorities were alerted to the scene and immediately dispatched emergency personnel. Upon arrival, they discovered an elderly man unconscious, believed to have been struck by the vehicle while it was maneuvering near a garbage chute.

Paramedics administered immediate medical attention, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), before transporting the victim to Woodlands Hospital in a critical condition. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, the man sadly succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver of the garbage truck, a 39-year-old male, has been arrested by the police and is currently assisting with investigations. He faces charges of careless driving without due care and attention causing death.

The police investigation is ongoing, and authorities are meticulously examining the circumstances surrounding the accident to determine the precise sequence of events. Preliminary reports suggest the truck was in the process of departing from a garbage chute when the collision occurred. Witnesses at the scene described a heartbreaking scene, with one eyewitness, identified as Qiu Weihong, recounting to Shin Min Daily News that the victim was found lying motionless on the ground prior to the arrival of paramedics.

A circulating image on social media, shared by SGRV Front Man on Facebook, depicts a wheelchair lodged under the front of the garbage truck, further illustrating the severity of the impact. The image has understandably sparked considerable concern and grief within the local community. Residents of the area have shared that the deceased was a familiar figure, frequently seen navigating the neighborhood in his wheelchair, diligently collecting recyclable materials such as bottles and cans from rubbish bins.

This detail paints a picture of a man who was actively engaged in his community and relied on this activity, possibly for supplemental income. ALBA W&H Smart City, the company operating the garbage truck involved in the incident, has expressed its deep sorrow over the man's death. A spokesperson for the company stated they are fully cooperating with the police investigation and will provide any assistance necessary to determine the facts of the case.

The company extended its condolences to the family of the deceased and reiterated its commitment to safety protocols. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of pedestrians, particularly the elderly and those with mobility impairments, and underscores the importance of responsible driving practices and heightened awareness on the roads. The community is mourning the loss of a well-known resident, and the investigation is expected to shed light on the factors that contributed to this devastating accident.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses and more information becomes available. The focus remains on supporting the family of the victim during this incredibly difficult time and ensuring accountability for the incident





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