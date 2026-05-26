Elderly Poverty in Asia: A Growing Concern

The elderly poor in Asia are often overlooked, but their struggles should be taken seriously. Many elderly people in Asia have to work long hours to collect recyclables, scavenge, or engage in other informal survival work due to poverty. The situation is made worse by the lack of adequate retirement support and social safety nets in many countries.

Despite Hong Kong 's success, many elderly people are struggling to make ends meet, with some collecting cardboard to support themselves. The city has the longest life expectancy in the world, but poverty among seniors is a significant issue.

A recent report from Oxfam Hong Kong found that over 580,000 seniors live in poverty, and many elderly people have to work long hours to collect recyclables to make a living. The situation is not unique to Hong Kong, as poverty among the elderly is a common problem in many countries in Asia, including Singapore, South Korea, and China





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Elderly Poverty Asia Hong Kong Singapore South Korea China Oxfam Hong Kong Social Safety Nets Retirement Support

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