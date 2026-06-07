Elderly Singaporeans Risk Lives by Jaywalking Amid Rising Road Fatalities

A surge in senior pedestrians ignoring crossings has contributed to a sharp increase in traffic deaths, prompting calls for stronger enforcement and public awareness.

On May 20 an elderly man stepped onto Serangoon Avenue 3 and halted midway after a yellow taxi passed, only to be forced to stop again when a motorcycle surged close behind.

He was not the only senior defying traffic rules; several older pedestrians were observed in May weaving across busy streets in different parts of Singapore because the nearest lawful crossing seemed too far or too inconvenient. The Straits Times interviewed a number of these individuals, who explained that they choose to jaywalk for speed or habit, despite knowing the risks.

An 85‑year‑old woman in Novena crossed four lanes of traffic between a hospital and a shopping mall, dodging vehicles that barely missed her, while a 73‑year‑old man in Yishun asserted that drivers should be vigilant for seniors who habitually cut across the road. Another resident, a 77‑year‑old woman from Jurong East, claimed she could outrun traffic, insisting that her fitness made the danger acceptable.

Their attitudes illustrate a broader problem: Singapore's road network has become increasingly perilous, with traffic fatalities climbing to a ten‑year high of 149 deaths in 2025, up from 141 in 2016, and a noticeable surge in incidents involving older pedestrians. The number of accidents where elderly jaywalkers were involved rose from 95 in 2024 to 101 in 2025, and deaths among senior pedestrians more than doubled, from 11 to 27 over the same period.

Police define jaywalking as crossing a road within 50 metres of a designated crossing, ignoring traffic lights or climbing over railings, and they reported that in May alone, observers counted an average of 22 elderly jaywalkers every half hour in Novena, 18 in Serangoon, 20 in Yishun and three in Jurong East. While the typical fine for a first offence is S$50, repeat or serious violations can lead to court charges, up to three months' imprisonment and fines of up to S$1,000.

Health professionals warn that seniors are especially vulnerable to severe injuries when struck. Dr Teo Li‑Tserng of Tan Tock Seng Hospital's Trauma Centre noted that nearly half of the pedestrians treated for road injuries since 2024 are aged 65 and above, often sustaining multiple rib fractures, head injuries and other trauma due to reduced bone density and slower reaction times.

The government has introduced measures such as the Silver Zone Scheme, which tailors road design in about 50 locations with lower speed limits and wider dividers, and the Green Man+ programme, which extends pedestrian signal timings for seniors who tap a concession card. Yet a police spokeswoman emphasized that enforcement alone cannot curb the behaviour; many seniors hold a false sense of safety, assuming drivers will see them or give way.

She called for a shift in public mindset and for commuters to remind jaywalkers to use proper crossings, highlighting that a single moment of misjudgement by either party can lead to tragedy. The rising statistics underscore the urgent need for both stronger deterrents and community education to protect an increasingly fragile segment of road users





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Elderly Pedestrians Jaywalking Road Safety Traffic Fatalities Singapore

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