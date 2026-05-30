Elderly Woman Travels Against Traffic in Electric Wheelchair, Land Transport Authority Issues Warning

An elderly woman was spotted traveling against traffic in her electric wheelchair on Qiaonan Road, sparking concerns about the safety of mobility aids on roads. The Land Transport Authority has a rule that prohibits mobility aids from driving on roads and may only be used on public walkways such as sidewalks.

An elderly woman was spotted travelling against traffic in her electric wheelchair on Qiaonan Road, with footage of the incident drawing attention online. She realised that there was a red traffic light ahead and used this opportunity as an advantage to move along the lane towards the intersection, given that there were little to no vehicles coming.

It was very common in the area for elderly people to ride their electric wheelchairs. There are many older residents in this area, and sometimes you can see them riding along the roadside, and sometimes they don't ride across the road at the traffic lights, a 62-year-old witness admitted. The Land Transport Authority has a rule that mobility aids are prohibited from driving on roads and may only be used on public walkways such as sidewalks.

The maximum speed while driving these mobility aids is six kilometres per hour. Anyone who violates this will be fined up to $2,000, and/or face three months imprisonment. In a separate case involving an elderly resident in Singapore, a woman was accused of splashing an unknown liquid and bleach on her neighbour's door. She later allegedly sprayed insecticide at her neighbour and the neighbour's daughter while out on bail, causing both to suffer mild poisoning and require hospital treatment.

Hong Kong launched its revamped and ultra-modern Terminal 2, a threat to Singapore's Changi Airport's supremacy in the region. Both airports have benefited from the crisis in the Middle East. Malaysian ministry of transportation orders maximum penalty to Prasarana after another LRT breakdown. On May 28, an Ampang/Sri Petaling Line LRT train derailed at Chan Sow Lin station due to a technical fault.

The Transport Ministry has since ordered a special task force to address mounting issues with the LRT system





IndependentSG / 🏆 2. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Elderly Woman Electric Wheelchair Land Transport Authority Mobility Aids Safety

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Wayfinding System to be Introduced on Circle LineThe Land Transport Authority (LTA) will introduce a new wayfinding system on the Circle Line, using 'clockwise' and 'anticlockwise' labels to show train directions instead of terminal station names.

Read more »

Malaysia's Immigration System Outage Disrupts Travel, Causes FrustrationTens of thousands of travellers faced long queues at immigration checkpoints across Malaysia on early Thursday, including at the Johor-Singapore land border, when a nationwide system outage crippled immigration clearance for around five hours. Immigration officers were left to process both Malaysians and foreign travellers manually after all computer-based systems went down between 4.30am and 9.30am.

Read more »

Inside 'Penguin Island': Chinese tech giant Tencent's city-sized HQChinese tech giant Tencent has opened its new Shenzhen headquarters to the public. Built entirely on reclaimed land, the sprawling 809,000 sq m campus is designed as a city of the future.

Read more »

Malaysia Transport Minister Orders Maximum Punitive Action After LRT DerailmentTransport Minister Anthony Loke has ordered maximum punitive action against Prasarana Malaysia Bhd after an LRT derailment near Chan Sow Lin station, stressing accountability for top management. The incident on the Ampang-Sri Petaling Line, which safely evacuated all 25 passengers, has intensified public frustration over rail reliability and sparked calls for reform.

Read more »