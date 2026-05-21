Elevated Markets on Thursday as Iranian Vessels Resume Passage, Semiconductor Stocks Rally

The passage provides news updates on the rise of stock markets as some vessels resume passage through the Strait of Hormuz, while forecast-beating results at Nvidia and a suspended workers' strike at Samsung Electronics lift chipmaker shares. It also discusses oil prices, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite's performance, and Japan and Australia's economic indicators.

Currency dealers work as electronic boards show the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) and the exchange rate between the US dollar and South Korean won, at the dealing room of a bank, in Seoul, South Korea, on Apr 8, 2025.

Stocks rose on Thursday (May 21) as some vessels resumed passage through the Strait of Hormuz, while forecast-beating results at Nvidia and a suspended workers' strike at Samsung Electronics lifted shares of chipmakers. The passage also includes information about President Donald Trump's comments regarding Iran, oil prices, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite's performance. Lastly, it discusses Japan's and Australia's economic indicators





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Stock Market Strait Of Hormuz Chipmaker Stocks Samsung Electronics Oil Prices S&P 500 Nasdaq Composite Nvidia Inc. Iran Iranian Vessels

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