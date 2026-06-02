Eleven-Year-Old Prodigy Becomes One of Singapore's Youngest Street Performers

An 11-year-old Singaporean boy has gained recognition as one of the city's youngest street performers after launching his public shows last year. Inspired by his family's maid at age five and later encouraged by his guitar teacher, the fifth-grade student now impresses audiences with his multilingual singing and instrumental skills, earning hundreds in tips and valuable life lessons beyond the classroom.

In Singapore, an 11-year-old boy has become one of the city's youngest street performers, drawing attention with his remarkable musical abilities. The fifth-grade student began his street performance journey last November after a successful audition with the National Arts Council.

His guitar teacher, who himself performs on the streets, encouraged him to take this step. The boy's passion for music started at an early age. When he was just five, he was inspired by his family's maid's singing and began studying vocal music. In third grade, he performed publicly for the first time at a school event, and was thrilled when the entire audience sang along, which boosted his confidence to pursue his dreams.

So far, he has given four or five street shows and has also been invited to sing at his friends' birthday parties. He is currently learning to play the ukulele and guitar while also working on his stage presence. During his performances, he sings in multiple languages, including English, Mandarin, Cantonese, and Hokkien. Over the past six months, he has earned $900 in tips from his audiences.

His mother views each performance as a valuable learning experience, noting that such real-world lessons cannot be taught inside a traditional classroom. The story highlights how early artistic encouragement and community support can nurture young talent, offering an inspiring example of a child confidently sharing his gift with the public





IndependentSG / 🏆 2. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Singapore Street Performance Child Musician Young Talent Music Education Public Performance

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

22-year-old man arrested for alleged housebreaking in YishunA 22-year-old man was arrested by the police for his alleged involvement in a home break-in in Yishun. The police recovered and seized all items that were purportedly stolen, except for cash.

Read more »

Arsenal Crowned Premier League Champions After 22-Year Wait in Epic London ParadeArsenal secured their first Premier League title in over two decades, finishing seven points clear of Manchester City. The victory parade in north London drew hundreds of thousands of fans, who celebrated with chants, flares, and vuvuzelas. Manager Mikel Arteta and players, including record-signing Declan Rice, basked in the long-awaited triumph, while supporters expressed confidence in future Champions League success.

Read more »

Backrooms Shatters Box Office Records with $81.5 Million DebutThe A24 horror film Backrooms, directed by 20-year-old Kane Parsons, achieved the largest opening weekend ever for an original horror movie with $81.5 million. Other top films include Focus Features' Obsession and Disney's Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Read more »

Singaporean Motorcyclist Killed in Lorry Accident on North-South ExpresswayA 20-year-old Singaporean motorcyclist died on Sunday (May 31) morning after being struck by a lorry on the emergency lane of Malaysia's North-South Expressway.

Read more »