Elisha Tan: From Singapore’s Class Clown to Stand-Up Star and Meta Manager

Elisha Tan, a Singaporean living in San Francisco, juggles a corporate career at Meta with a burgeoning stand-up comedy act. Her comedy, shaped by childhood rebellion and societal expectations, offers a unique blend of humor and personal reflection.

Elisha Tan , a 38-year-old Singapore an based in San Francisco, leads a double life as a Meta programme manager by day and a stand-up comedian by night.

Her comedy journey began as an outlet for her rebellious spirit, shaped by a childhood in rigid Singaporean classrooms where humor was suppressed, especially for girls. She recalled being labeled the class clown and criticized for being 'too much,' a theme that would later fuel her comedic material. Despite her unconventional career path, Tan's parents have been supportive, with her mother even helping manage audiences at one of her shows in Singapore.

Her comedy aspirations are modest yet deeply fulfilling; she performs in small bars for audiences ranging from 20 to as few as five people. For her, stand-up comedy is about mastery and iteration.

'Even if there are just two people and I can make them laugh, that is valuable,' she says. Her performances are not just about laughter—she describes them as creating joy out of nothing, turning words into moments of shared happiness. It's a passion that has left little room for romantic relationships; as she quips, 'I haven’t met anyone more interesting than the work I do, and I have no time.

' Tan’s comedic material often draws from her experiences with failure—a stark contrast to the perfectionist ideals she grew up with. One pivotal lesson came in secondary school when she realized that blindly following rules didn’t guarantee success. After shifting from being a rule-enforcing prefect to a rebellious student, she discovered entrepreneurship, which gave her a productive outlet for her defiant energy.

This spirit of defiance and reinvention continues in her comedy, where she delves into career setbacks and life’s absurdities. Her next big project is a one-hour, one-woman show at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in Los Angeles, set to debut this June. The show promises to trace her journey through laughter, failure, and self-discovery





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